Power Distribution: House to server rack

I am trying to put a map together of where the plugs are on the 3rd floor of my house. Everything is split, so one floor isn't one breaker, its maybe 2 or 3, depends. 3rd floor is 2, floor below is 3, maybe 4.



While I am aware that I am unlikely to slam the 20 amp circuit with a single server, I AM likely to slam it with a server, a mac pro, a G5, and the massive squirrel cage fan that is the current attic fan for the house. (I am working on a proper exhaust using a smaller squirrel cage, a bloweymatron, some hosing, and a box I am building)



How do I add up everything? As in, my R510 has a redundant supply, 10 amps each, so is that a 20 amp thing right there? Thats obviously only at full load.... right?



A G5 I think is 5A, a 1,1 is also 5A. The networking equipment on the rack all adds up to 4.5.



But is this technically only at full load?



I can run power from other rooms and not be obnoxious about it, I'm just trying to figure out how exactly this adds together.



For note, this is not the final installation, there will be a proper rack and power drop in the basement, but this is what I am working with over the winter. Take advantage of the thermals while I can you know?