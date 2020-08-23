Potentials for optical computing.

I have some weird ideas that maybe micro led could be the start of optical computing in the home. It has the starting potential with it's access time to begin to use high bit depth processing to aid or replace normal computing.



One part of this is wether or not it's possible to have synced micro led on a bunch of reflectors to modify the outcome. Not sure if light or a reflector can be made to do this. Then you could have one outcome sinced with other microled modifying lights. This allow basic beginning mechanics in processing or modifications. This can lead to either increase or direct processing or the ability to use calibration to modify to the intended outcome. This can be useful for various reasons including using lower end or cheaper resources or allowing other inaccuracies that can be used to do things like pack in more sensors if they are sensitive to space, or placement, etc.



FYI, 32bit on 1nano second is the same throughput as the most power supercomputer if I'm not mistaken. This can be done via different colors or more depth per color or other spectrum depth.



I'm assuming microled is not 1 nano second, but it's still a good start. It could at least be a way to get past problems with programmers not being able to or being too lazy to code for multi core/threading.



And yes, I'm aware this is a bus. But a buss can be made to process if done correctly. This has the potentially endless ability to be parallelized and split off let along other methods of processing. So it is doable with enough things applied.



Not to mention that optical splits data from physical connections. This opens up basically infinite system design that can be changed in anyway. So, you can design systems around any method or type of component imaginable. Even contradictory ones. and opens up computer components to the normal realities of general engineering. Endless functional use and market for basically anything and everything. Maybe even more so. Literally there would be no limit to combination as other parts with different combinations could hypothetically work as alternatives.



Also combining a subset of electronics working with in the response time and syncing results could use sensors and other things to auto compute results. Both geometric designs could do interesting things and endless splitting or recombining could be used. And endless combinations of using the maximum or less of the potential throughput or response time/ light travel time can be used. Depth basically. It would depend on the exact combination of hardware and software.



You can also start driving with a high bit depth value and reduce it over time and recombine for various compute tasks. And combine processing with predictive realities to get results. If you combine fast sensors with times modification of reflectors or other objects you can do quite a bit. Calibrations allows for a lot of options along with using other things like heat and other attributes to aid in processing. Different combos can get different results depending on foreknowledge or other functional applications. The sky is basically the limit once optical is implemented. What would be most interesting is how to get basic systems going to increase current systems at a basic level. These are some of the things that could start to help that.



You could then do subsystems with a giant optical computer being aided or a normal computer with a giant cpu and other functions aiding it. That is to start with.



2^32= 4294967296 * 1,000,000,000 = 4,294,967,296,000,000,000 Just under 4 exobits throughput. Divide by 8 for bytes and then divide by 500 for half the nanospeed range and you get 1 petabyte throughput potentially at worse case scenario.



If I'm not mistake the first challenges for optical are the ability to sufficiently modify/compute the light and the ability to get the data to it's needed location and fully utilize it's potential bandwidth.



All computers, let alone supercomputers, could change by merely changing or adding components.



Edit: you can also potentially use any aspect to computer or anything else. Change bit depth or colors back and forth could be used to modify data. And in any way. Different systems could use different aspects in different ways or at different times in different combination. It all depends on hardware/software combos. Which themselves could be changed in different ways. Software especially. No coding software could be used to take software design and auto fit them to different system criteria if needed or who knows what. Lots of stuff could be done in lots of different ways and there would be endless new ways to do it and more power to do it with. You might want base software packages that can be modified and re modified to go through different system designs to get to the one you are using. As the means in which you do this could change multiple methods may have to be employed to get from one to the other. But lots of processing can be afforded to get the software to the needed design for a specific systems use.



I think you can use color maps to get data shrunk down by the level of the bit depth at minimum for increased storage. 64bit run through a color spectrum of changes can unpackage it to the maximum bit depth.