Potential GPU Upgrade

I'm looking at potentially doing a GPU upgrade. Currently I am running a Gigabyte RX 580 8gb paired with a Ryzen 2600 and 16gb DDR4 3200 memory.



I mainly play Escape from Tarkov, COD Warzone, and the Division 2 all at 1080p.



About how large of an upgrade would a 5700xt be?



Would I be better served to upgrading to the newest Ryzen?



Thanks!