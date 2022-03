Armenius said:

Can't wait for the Civvie 11 video for the full release.

I did end up buying it back in October 2019. Played it a few times through the alpha phase, its gotten quite a bit better as we've gone. The Friday update was still a bit janky and I had to reload a few times because I got stuck in places I couldn't jump out of, but it's still a lot of fun. If you enjoyed Postal 2, this scratches that same itch. I hope to play it again when they implement co op, which is still on their trello board for implementation after early access.