Post Your RocketFish pics/mods

We didnt have a forum dedicated to this case. I just bought it, and will upload pics in next couple of days. Want to see what you guys did with yours.
 
I just picked up the Rocketfish from Best Buy today (~50USD) and will be spending the weekend working with and figuring what I can do with it. From the box itself and the few pictures on [H] it looks very larger and open with plenty of space for expansion. :)
 
ill get mine up as soon as the camera charges.

these are some pics while moving everything and before wire management.




the sidefan didnt fit with my accelero so i just moved it down to cover some wires.

more pics coming with updated wire management



EDIT:
here are the pics with wire management, and without my videocard b\c i had to RMA it :mad:



 
needs a tad more work w/ the paint and wires but here it is as of now lol posted three times........ thinking bout going to water next month :p
 
Lol, I've been meaning to start this thread...thanks for saving me the time! :D
 
....thing is epic huge. I think I'm going to check at the two local Best Buys. Might be selling my V2000B in favor of one of these (there's a crazy thought). More room for water.
 
This case defines the concept of 'full tower'. Ginormous in girth and very easy to mod. My wife laughed when she saw unpack an empty computer case the size of a college refrigerator. Can't beat it though for $47.99...
 
Lt.Col.Dehler said:
EDIT:
here are the pics with wire management, and without my videocard b\c i had to RMA it :mad:
http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0096.jpg
[IMG]http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0095-1.jpg
[IMG]http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0094-1.jpg
[IMG]http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0092-1.jpg[/QUOTE]How are you getting fresh air into the CPU 'chamber'?

I still have my RocketLi in the box, deciding if I can wait for Nehalem, or if I'm going to drop coin on a X48BT2 + Q9450 + DDR3. I have resisted spending more on accessories than the damn thing cost. But, it definitely needs a Kama-bay, or something, to get more air in the main chamber.
Click to expand...
 
Runedrune said:
@Lt.Col.Dehler

Wow, whats the case on the left? It looks so small.
Click to expand...
haha the rocketfish is a monster compared to my old case. the old case is a CM Elite 330.

i plan to make a wooden production of that little divider\wire hider i have. right now its spraypainted cardboard, turned out good for an hours worth of work.
 
i want to cut into the side so i can put a fan for the CPU and videocared to get fresh air... but afraid to make the cut.
 
tokey43074 said:









needs a tad more work w/ the paint and wires but here it is as of now lol posted three times........ thinking bout going to water next month :p
Click to expand...
I think you might want to consider either doing a clear coat or something, because the matte finish doesn't seem to look as nice as that shiny polished aluminum.

Also, if you got a rounded IDE cable your case would look alot cleaner :)


Heres my dealio.













 
Im lovin it. :)

I have zero complaints, and when i was working on it... it was so light i could just flip it over side to side when installing that bay drive... as opposed to my armor which i needed a forklift to take off the ground. :p
 
And when my dad saw it he was like... where can i find me one? :p

Guess what? Ive got one sitting downstairs in a box waiting for his mobo to arrive.:D

And my mom added, Za shto? Etet BOLSHE chem tvoy stare? :D Its just how i roll.
 
And then I said, "Mui v ameriki, na angliskum sity. Gavariti pa angliski!" :p
 
haha yea my earlier case was huge too, i wanted a small one but this one looks sick under my desk :)
 
RussianHAXOR said:
Im lovin it. :)

I have zero complaints, and when i was working on it... it was so light i could just flip it over side to side when installing that bay drive... as opposed to my armor which i needed a forklift to take off the ground. :p
Click to expand...
Totally agree. This thing is so light, I was able to hold it with one finger (with the case empty... :p).

Little off topic, has anyone noticed that there are a lot of people transitioning from TT Armor to Rocketfish? *Cue X-Files music*
 
id say my whole system in my rocketfish weighs 40 lbs. lol its not that lite, everything in my cm elite 330 id say its was about 20 lbs.
 
Lian Li makes silver and black ones with silver rivets. Performance PCs and Frozen CPU both sell them as well, but performance PCs also makes one with black rivets. that one is "custom" otherwise they're all the same thing. And yeah, the whole armor to rocketfish thing seems to be because we love big cases but dont want to have the weight of one and the rocketfish gives us that for a reasonable price. :)

Haha,
Too many [H] russians i guess its the whole red and black scheme. :p
 
@ russianhaxor

yeah i am going to a semi gloss clear once i get the paint finished.... they ran out of the color i was using so i am waiting for them to restock
 
Ok , I've been reading through a bunch of these Rocketfish threads and have seen a question asked multiple times with no answers: Do any of the replacement Lian Li tops fit the Rocketfish? I'm talking about the ones with holes for radiators and blowholes. I have one of these cases and have most of my new machine in. I'm just waiting for my top to get back from being cut for the rad. I'm wondering about the top interchangeability just in case I decide to go to a triple rad. Anybody know?
 
when i shot lian li an email about side panels they told me the parts that fit the PC71B will fit the rocket fish case.... so yes if you get a top for the 71B it should work
 
Here are some pics after the transfer. The window is 9x12 but the rocketfish makes it look tiny!



 
Sta!nless said:
How did you guys get those cases for $50? My best buy has them listed for $120.
Click to expand...
Many Best Buys have them on clearance, the actual clearance price is ~70USD but many are dropping below that. The website still says 120USD, but just drop into your locale Best Buy and ask them to look up the SKU.
 
