Post Your RocketFish pics/mods

EDIT:
here are the pics with wire management, and without my videocard b\c i had to RMA it
http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0096.jpg
[IMG]http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0095-1.jpg
[IMG]http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0094-1.jpg
[IMG]http://i159.photobucket.com/albums/t148/BlkHwk117/IMG_0092-1.jpg[/QUOTE]How are you getting fresh air into the CPU 'chamber'?
I still have my RocketLi in the box, deciding if I can wait for Nehalem, or if I'm going to drop coin on a X48BT2 + Q9450 + DDR3. I have resisted spending more on accessories than the damn thing cost. But, it definitely needs a Kama-bay, or something, to get more air in the main chamber.
haha the rocketfish is a monster compared to my old case. the old case is a CM Elite 330.@Lt.Col.Dehler
Wow, whats the case on the left? It looks so small.
I think you might want to consider either doing a clear coat or something, because the matte finish doesn't seem to look as nice as that shiny polished aluminum.
needs a tad more work w/ the paint and wires but here it is as of now lol posted three times........ thinking bout going to water next month
shto za agromniya karobka?
shto za agromniya karobka?
And then I said, "Mui v ameriki, na angliskum sity. Gavariti pa angliski!"And when my dad saw it he was like... where can i find me one?
Guess what? Ive got one sitting downstairs in a box waiting for his mobo to arrive.
And my mom added, Za shto? Etet BOLSHE chem tvoy stare? Its just how i roll.
Totally agree. This thing is so light, I was able to hold it with one finger (with the case empty... ).Im lovin it.
I have zero complaints, and when i was working on it... it was so light i could just flip it over side to side when installing that bay drive... as opposed to my armor which i needed a forklift to take off the ground.
http://www.performance-pcs.com/catalog/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=280&products_id=1029Are the windows custom, or are you guys buying them from somewhere?
Haha,And then I said, "Mui v ameriki, na angliskum sity. Gavariti pa angliski!"
Very nice window!Here are some pics after the transfer. The window is 9x12 but the rocketfish makes it look tiny!
http://farm4.static.flickr.com/3096/2393336294_1cee23a557_b.jpg
Many Best Buys have them on clearance, the actual clearance price is ~70USD but many are dropping below that. The website still says 120USD, but just drop into your locale Best Buy and ask them to look up the SKU.How did you guys get those cases for $50? My best buy has them listed for $120.