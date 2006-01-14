Post Your Mac Setup!

I was wondering if the apple section has a post your setup thread. So I created one.
 
I like this kind of threads so I'll post my setup too:


I still have two (2) PC's but am planning to replace them with one PowerMac-class system. It's a difficult time to make a buying decision now that the first intel-Macs have been introduced.

The Mac in the picture is the iBook from my sig (12" - 1.2Ghz G4 - 768MB - 80GB - BT/AE). Never been more satisfied with a computer! That was a fine whiskey by the way :D.
 
Powermac G5 2.7Ghz
3.5GB DDR400 Ram
Dual 250GB SATA WD's in Raid 1
16X Superdrive
nVidia Geforce 6800 Ultra DDL
MAudio Revolution 7.1
PCI Sata Controller
Dell 2405FPW 24inch 1920 * 1200 LCD
Mitsubishi Diamondpoint NX85 18.1 1280 * 1024 LCD
ISight Camera
40GB Gen4 IPOD
OSX 10.4.4

AND

Powerbook G4 1.5Ghz
12inch Display
80GB 5400RPM HD
Superdrive
1.25GB of Ram
OSX 10.4.4

AND

IBook G3 700 (Which last turned on 5 months ago, damn logic board)
640MB Ram
Airport
100GB HD
DVDRW
OSX 10.4.Something.

I also have a G3 350 and Powermac 8600, as well as an Old Powerbook LC + newton :).
 
Apple iBook G4 (1.33 GHz)
14" LCD Screen
768 MB RAM
Mac OS X 10.4.4 Tiger

XBOX 360 Premium
Project Gotham Racing 3
Perfect Dark Zero

PC (Codenamed SS 2.0)
AMD Athlon 3500+
ASUS A8N-SLI Basic
NVIDIA 7800GT
1 GB Corsair XMS RAM
120 GB SATA HDD
Sound Blaster Gamer

Coming Soon
17" Intel iMac!!!!
 
What's with the vaccuum cleaner on the right of your screen? That must be freakin' impossible to hear any sound from a game when you try to play.

Edit - ahhh, I see the headphones!
 
My current setup



12 in powerbook superdrive 1.5ghz
Apple Mac cube (converted to pc and used as a file server 500gb of space in there)
Xbox 360 Premium
Custom Bulit shuttle gaming rig
All hooked up to my dell 2001fp great tft that

The 12in powerbook is about to be swapped for a macbook pro tho :)
 
20" iMac: 2.1 GHz, built-in iSight, etc. Still a nice system even with the Core Duo version around.

12" PowerBook G4: 1.33 GHz, 80 GB drive, Combo drive. Probably going to be sold very soon.

Not shown are my 30 GB iPod and my burning desire to replace both Macs with a single MacBook Pro.
 
I really like that setup. Very Clean. :)
 
It started life as a modded shuttle with 17" dell tft.

then came then 15" powerbook, then the mini, then the ibook, and now the powermac and 20" ACD... damn apple crack. I'll update the pic in a week or so when the 20" intelimac arrives.



-esr
 
Excellent setup, Aurelius! You have a lot screen real estate to work with. I would get a Dell monitor for use on my PowerBook, but I just can't mix the two brands. I'm picky like that. :p

Edit: Here is mine:



It's a little cleaner now... but I still need a new mouse pad. Also I am getting a new desk soon. I need a lot more workspace. I feel cramped sometimes! o_O
 
razr v3c camera sucks nuts

Mac Mini 1.42ghz, 512mb, 80GB
Dell 2005FPW
Logitech MX1000
Apple Keyboard
Boston 5.1 Surround Sound System
 
We don't even know if it's going to use a Core Duo, and why would you bother asking in this thread?
 
updated setup pic...



the cup has some sort of leamondae vodka thingie in it my roomie made... the desk is from staples.. though they've sold out so i made them sell me the floor model. picture is of course the new 20" imac intelduo with 20" ACD and 250GB lacie for movies and such
 
I like threads like these too. Hopefully I'll get ssome picss of my set up soon here. There's some pretty kick ass lookin set ups here though!
 
14" iBook stock everything
Viewsonic VP171B 17" 8MS LCD.
Logitech G15 and MX1000.
Logitech Z2200.
USB Card Reader.
nGear Mobile USB Hard Drive enclosure with 250GB WD 8MB 7200RPM hard drive in it.
Sprite.

 
Dual 2.0ghz G5
3.5gb RAM
750GB
ATI 9600XT
9x12 Intuos Wacom Tablet
Bose Triport Headphones
30gb iPod
Logitech Mx700 Cordless Mouse
2x19" Monitors (1 Sony, 1 Compaq)
3M 5.25 Diskettes (Single Side, Double Density) Box of 10

Not Pictured:
G4 400mhz w/1gb RAM
SCSI Scanner
21" Monitor
Queen Alien Statue with baseball in hands & other Alien Statue with Paper and Pencil in hand
Alienware Laptop

and on the G5, I have had it down to between 100 and 200mb of RAM free
 
Hahahah, I haven't seen a box of those in years.

One more question:

WHY do you have a box of 5.25" floppies?
 
We were cleaning some stuff out here and came across quite a few boxes of 5.25" diskettes, so there are a few of us here at work that have them

Also have some SyQuest cartridge things laying around as well
 
Powerbook 1.0 ghz G4 Titanium
1GB RAM
Dell 2005fpw
Seagate external HDD 250GB
20GB 4gen iPod
JBL speakers

other computer
Compaq 2.4 ghz - used for random stuff
logitech wireless mouse
compaq keyboard
 
Here's mine...yeah, yeah, not as new and fancy as other's setups, oh well!



17" NEC LCD monitor
Upgraded to a 700mhz G4 processor
1gb RAM
32mb ATI Radeon7000 PCI Card

and ya know what?

Somehow it runs as good as most faster Macs I've used... :)
 
I hope you got the triports for free
 
Hey, there's nothing wrong with a Power Mac G3! They're awesome-looking machines. :)
 
Lol, do it, im not entirely impressed. the intelimacs are a far cry from the rock solid foundation i'd been used to, sure universals will help - but even programs like iChat aren't waht they used to be.
 
What do you mean? iChat doesn't work as it should? :confused:
 
