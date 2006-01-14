Post Your Mac Setup!

I like this kind of threads so I'll post my setup too:I still have two (2) PC's but am planning to replace them with one PowerMac-class system. It's a difficult time to make a buying decision now that the first intel-Macs have been introduced.The Mac in the picture is the iBook from my sig (12" - 1.2Ghz G4 - 768MB - 80GB - BT/AE). Never been more satisfied with a computer! That was a fine whiskey by the way