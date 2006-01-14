Post Your Mac Setup!

I really like that setup. Very Clean.James Crivellone said:
Powermac G5 2.7Ghz
3.5GB DDR400 Ram
Dual 250GB SATA WD's in Raid 1
16X Superdrive
nVidia Geforce 6800 Ultra DDL
MAudio Revolution 7.1
PCI Sata Controller
Dell 2405FPW 24inch 1920 * 1200 LCD
Mitsubishi Diamondpoint NX85 18.1 1280 * 1024 LCD
ISight Camera
40GB Gen4 IPOD
OSX 10.4.4
AND
Powerbook G4 1.5Ghz
12inch Display
80GB 5400RPM HD
Superdrive
1.25GB of Ram
OSX 10.4.4
AND
IBook G3 700 (Which last turned on 5 months ago, damn logic board)
640MB Ram
Airport
100GB HD
DVDRW
OSX 10.4.Something.
I also have a G3 350 and Powermac 8600, as well as an Old Powerbook LC + newton .
Excellent setup. Where'd you get the wallpaper from?James Crivellone said:
We don't even know if it's going to use a Core Duo, and why would you bother asking in this thread?ampedxc27 said:anyone know when the core duo mini will be out?
Rocketpig said:OMG, is that a box of 5.5" floppies sitting on your G5?
Hahahah, I haven't seen a box of those in years.obviouslytom said:Yes it is. You must fear and respect the 5.25" Diskettes
We were cleaning some stuff out here and came across quite a few boxes of 5.25" diskettes, so there are a few of us here at work that have themRocketpig said:WHY do you have a box of 5.25" floppies?
I hope you got the triports for freeobviouslytom said:Dual 2.0ghz G5
3.5gb RAM
750GB
ATI 9600XT
9x12 Intuos Wacom Tablet
Bose Triport Headphones
30gb iPod
Logitech Mx700 Cordless Mouse
2x19" Monitors (1 Sony, 1 Compaq)
3M 5.25 Diskettes (Single Side, Double Density) Box of 10
Not Pictured:
G4 400mhz w/1gb RAM
SCSI Scanner
21" Monitor
Queen Alien Statue with baseball in hands & other Alien Statue with Paper and Pencil in hand
Alienware Laptop
and on the G5, I have had it down to between 100 and 200mb of RAM free
Hey, there's nothing wrong with a Power Mac G3! They're awesome-looking machines.lesman said:Here's mine...yeah, yeah, not as new and fancy as other's setups, oh well!
17" NEC LCD monitor
Upgraded to a 700mhz G4 processor
1gb RAM
32mb ATI Radeon7000 PCI Card
and ya know what?
Somehow it runs as good as most faster Macs I've used...
Lol, do it, im not entirely impressed. the intelimacs are a far cry from the rock solid foundation i'd been used to, sure universals will help - but even programs like iChat aren't waht they used to be.I want to rob you of your computer, esr2.
What do you mean? iChat doesn't work as it should?esr2 said:Lol, do it, im not entirely impressed. the intelimacs are a far cry from the rock solid foundation i'd been used to, sure universals will help - but even programs like iChat aren't waht they used to be.
Unfortunatly no, I got the Triports for $70Dachink said:I hope you got the triports for free