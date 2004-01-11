Post your Linux Programs

centericq for all your icq, msn and ... well all messaging needs
http://konst.org.ua/centericq/
and irssi for your IRC needs
http://irssi.org/
its very powerfull if you want to do all messaging needs over a server with screen and an ssh connection, i use this alot, iam using a computer at home and one at school, Then its just to open the ssh connection and then you programs is like then you left them at home and so on.
Regards ;P
http://konst.org.ua/centericq/
and irssi for your IRC needs
http://irssi.org/
its very powerfull if you want to do all messaging needs over a server with screen and an ssh connection, i use this alot, iam using a computer at home and one at school, Then its just to open the ssh connection and then you programs is like then you left them at home and so on.
Regards ;P