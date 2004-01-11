Under FreeBSD I use irssi or BitchX for an IRC client, depending on which network I'm on. I run WindowMaker for a window manager, vim for my editor, mplayer if I feel like watching anything, xmms if I want to listen to anything, Thunderbird if I need a GUI mail client and mutt when I don't...I use Firebird/Firefox or sometimes the full-blown Mozilla for a web browser.



I used to run KDE, but it just didn't do anything for me.



For document-creation I use TeX (I used to do TeX for a living so it's easy for me) coupled with dvips or a version of TeX that outputs directly to PDF (even though I despise PDF). If I need anything Office-like I just use OpenOffice.



On the server side I use samba at home for sharing files, as well as FreeBSD's built-in NFS server for sharing files to other *nix machines. I'm looking in to using LDAP for account synchronization across my herd of *nix machines at home.



For my domain I run apache+mod_ssl, sendmail (SMTP AUTH and STARTTLS required for non-local users), imap-uw (POP3S and IMAPS required for non-local users), bind8 (thinking about switching to bind9, but that'll happen when bind9 gets imported in to FreeBSD's base system), MySQL and various other things. Procmail is kicking around and is sendmail's default LDA in case anyone wants to use it.



Games...I used to run a fairly high-traffic Unreal Tournament server on a FreeBSD box (constant load of 20 or more players for several months). I still run the office Quake II server (using Quake2LNX) on a FreeBSD box and I actually play some games under FreeBSD...WINE works just fine for the Windows-only bits and most games built for Linux will work under FreeBSD. The stuff I have the source to (Quake II) I just build and run natively.



blackedge: what's the big deal about building from scratch? My FreeBSD world gets built "from scratch" every time I do a buildworld/buildkernl.



Too bad the thread topic is "post your Linux programs;" maybe I shouldn't post.