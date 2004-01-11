Post your Linux Programs

H

howax

n00b
Joined
Oct 9, 2003
Messages
6
centericq for all your icq, msn and ... well all messaging needs :)
http://konst.org.ua/centericq/

and irssi for your IRC needs :)
http://irssi.org/

its very powerfull if you want to do all messaging needs over a server with screen and an ssh connection, i use this alot, iam using a computer at home and one at school, Then its just to open the ssh connection and then you programs is like then you left them at home and so on.

Regards ;P
 
N

NewBlackDak

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2003
Messages
1,322
Google works great. :rolleyes:

You can also go to the IRS website, and file for free without spending any money on a tax program.
 
D

dino the pizzaman

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2001
Messages
166
i am looking for something like exchange for linux. it should have the same abilities fo exchange. so i can access with outlook to everything like mails, calendar, contacts. and it should have a webinterface with the same functionality. ideas?
 
I

intPanis

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2000
Messages
377
I didn't see this in the list so I'll post it now.

LinNeighborhood is a great GUI front end for Samba. Browsing your workgroup and mounting shares is a BREEZE. It's gotten things to work when I couldnt figure out how to do it with the command line smbmount.

Link: http://www.bnro.de/~schmidjo/

Enjoy :)
 
D

DJFinch

n00b
Joined
Feb 4, 2004
Messages
23
Originally posted by dino the pizzaman
i am looking for something like exchange for linux. it should have the same abilities fo exchange. so i can access with outlook to everything like mails, calendar, contacts. and it should have a webinterface with the same functionality. ideas?
Click to expand...

That would be just about any pop or imap mail server that runs under linux...

or if you mean a client...just about any fully functioned mail client...

you're not very clear.

Try www.sourceforge.net
 
D

dino the pizzaman

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2001
Messages
166
pop or imap mail server, thats not the problem. but i need calendar, contacts too. is that a problem with normal linux mail servers?
 
M

m1abram

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 15, 2002
Messages
3,175
Originally posted by dino the pizzaman
pop or imap mail server, thats not the problem. but i need calendar, contacts too. is that a problem with normal linux mail servers?
Click to expand...

Well calendar and contacts are not mail systems. One thing that linux and most *nix do is seperate out program tasks usually. This means that you do not see too many "exchange" type programs that do everything. This idea has its good points and its bad. The good part is the program is meant to do one thing very well, however the bad part is getting a collection of programs to do a bunch of things in unison can sometimes be a bit harder to accomplish.

If you want a good email server, with virus and spam filtering on server side that is easy with linux. If you want a corporate style directory system, OpenLDAP will work fairly well. I have not done a whole lot with full groupware systems, which is what you are looking for. However there are a few types of systems for linux in development. PHPgroupware is one that I can think of now. I however have not really used it much so can not comment on it. Do a search for groupware, should get you started in the right direction.
 
A

arkaine

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2003
Messages
263
As a window manager i use Blackbox on all my machines,
pimped up with tools like bbkeys, bbpager, bbmail, and gkrellm.
I use mplayer for video playback, and xmms for audio. Also i use
a software called xmr (found at fud.no)
to play songs on my server, via the network.

The one and only browser is Mozilla. It rocks! As well i use
irssi as an irc chat client. ncftp for ftp transfers, ssh is quite
frequently used and a must. The l33t editor is vim, though i use
emacs at times.

hmm.. those are the most important ones at least.. :)
 
N

NewBlackDak

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2003
Messages
1,322
If you need anything like Quark then I suggest trying Scribus. It works very well from what I've seen, and haven't seen any stability issues.

There are ebuilds if you're using Gentoo.
 
C

cloaked

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 7, 2003
Messages
373
i will throw in my assortment of programs
wm-fluxbox, newest dev version. although i want to try tvwm, heard good things about it
media-xine+mplayer and xmms
mail client-sylpheed-claws, very functional and easy
chat-irssi/xchat+gaim
editor-vim, what else? who doesnt like nice colors?
term-aterm, nice and low resources
other-gkrellm, lots of plugins, and moz firefox
 
B

BillLeeLee

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 2, 2003
Messages
13,486
Well, it's been a while, and I've been trying out a smattering of Linux progs lately.

Desktop Environment: (rarely) KDE-3.2
Window manager: openbox-3, Fluxbox
Fluxbox addins: fluxspace, fbdesk
Terminal: aterm or rxvt-unicode
IRC: irssi
Video players: xine, vlc, mplayer
Music players: zine and Rhythmbox (Rhythmbox is very good)
Console music player: mpg123
Coding environment: KDevelop
CD/DVD burning: K3B (xcdroast does not perform very well with ATAPI mode)
PDF reader: XPDF
Internet time synchronizing: NTP
FTP: ncFTP
Email: Sylpheed Claws
Internet Browser: Mozilla Firefox
Image editor: GIMP 2.0
Messenging Client: Gaim
Picture viewer: Pornview, Feh
Panel: Perlpanel (this rocks)
VNC: tightVNC + gemsVNC
RSS Reader: Liferea
File Manager: Rox (mostly terminal though)
To run winprogs: WINE
Firewall: Shorewall
Office: Ximian OpenOffice 1.1.1
Concurrent Versioning System: CVS, RCS
Text editor: Vim (of course)
ID3 Tags: Easytag
Bittorrent: Bittornado
SVG Editor: Inkscape

Various others: xlockmore, gkrellm, udev, root-tail, Prelink, Screen
 
G

Great_Melinko

Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
661
NewBlackDak said:
Google works great. :rolleyes:

You can also go to the IRS website, and file for free without spending any money on a tax program.
Click to expand...
this is exactly the shit that ppl should be banned for, not for telling some one they are a dumbass for wrecking there car... :mad: :mad: :mad:
 
O

oliver

n00b
Joined
Jun 1, 2004
Messages
48
dino the pizzaman said:
pop or imap mail server, thats not the problem. but i need calendar, contacts too. is that a problem with normal linux mail servers?
Click to expand...


evolution looks just like outlook.. and ximian-connector is now opensource so you can hook into exchange and get the GAL and calendars. Your exchange server needs to allow web access (usually mail.yourcompany.com/exchange)
 
O

oliver

n00b
Joined
Jun 1, 2004
Messages
48
forgot to mention my favourite apps:

i) fanout
for sending the same command to multiple servers over ssh

ii) ayttm
IM client

iii) multi-gnome-terminal

iv) quickswitch
lets you pass an option to grub/lilo and uses a different n/w configuration depending on choice. Nice for my laptop where at work I have a static IP, home where it's DHCP and traveling where I don't want to look for a network.
 
J

Jebus

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 27, 2000
Messages
2,946
Mozilla-Firefox - Web browser
Xchat2 - IRC Client
Ximian Evolution - Mail client
Gnome-dev 2.7.1 - WM
Openoffice.org Ximian patchset - Office suite
Gaim - IM client
 
B

blackedge

Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2002
Messages
536
mutt coupled w/ fetchmail and procmail and nbsmtp for email purposes. :) Gotta love console based stuff!

Apart from that, KDE for my desktop, mplayer for my media player (thanks BillLeeLee and the other person who told me about it), and a few various other things here and there. Opera for browsing too. GAIM for instant messaging. Probably other stuff too, but I can't remember.

All on my Gentoo box, which was completely compiled from scratch! b d
 
H

[H]EMI_426

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 19, 2001
Messages
3,965
Under FreeBSD I use irssi or BitchX for an IRC client, depending on which network I'm on. I run WindowMaker for a window manager, vim for my editor, mplayer if I feel like watching anything, xmms if I want to listen to anything, Thunderbird if I need a GUI mail client and mutt when I don't...I use Firebird/Firefox or sometimes the full-blown Mozilla for a web browser.

I used to run KDE, but it just didn't do anything for me.

For document-creation I use TeX (I used to do TeX for a living so it's easy for me) coupled with dvips or a version of TeX that outputs directly to PDF (even though I despise PDF). If I need anything Office-like I just use OpenOffice.

On the server side I use samba at home for sharing files, as well as FreeBSD's built-in NFS server for sharing files to other *nix machines. I'm looking in to using LDAP for account synchronization across my herd of *nix machines at home.

For my domain I run apache+mod_ssl, sendmail (SMTP AUTH and STARTTLS required for non-local users), imap-uw (POP3S and IMAPS required for non-local users), bind8 (thinking about switching to bind9, but that'll happen when bind9 gets imported in to FreeBSD's base system), MySQL and various other things. Procmail is kicking around and is sendmail's default LDA in case anyone wants to use it.

Games...I used to run a fairly high-traffic Unreal Tournament server on a FreeBSD box (constant load of 20 or more players for several months). I still run the office Quake II server (using Quake2LNX) on a FreeBSD box and I actually play some games under FreeBSD...WINE works just fine for the Windows-only bits and most games built for Linux will work under FreeBSD. The stuff I have the source to (Quake II) I just build and run natively.

blackedge: what's the big deal about building from scratch? My FreeBSD world gets built "from scratch" every time I do a buildworld/buildkernl.

Too bad the thread topic is "post your Linux programs;" maybe I shouldn't post.
 
B

blackedge

Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2002
Messages
536
[H]EMI_426 said:
blackedge: what's the big deal about building from scratch? My FreeBSD world gets built "from scratch" every time I do a buildworld/buildkernl.
Click to expand...

Just proud of myself that I did it, rather than using pre-compiled binaries or anything like that. It's quite a learning experience for someone who only knew the basics of the enviroment before, but is getting a little more into it now. Not a major big deal I suppose, but still proud of it nonetheless, as I'm a relatively simple user at the moment. But, building the OS from scratch like that is exhilarating too. Prior to doing all of this, I was primarily a Windows guy who only built an occasional Linux box as a server, usually nothing spectacular.
 
H

[H]EMI_426

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 19, 2001
Messages
3,965
Heh, understandable. It's neat when stuff works. I guess I'm to the point where I'm so jaded nothing (at least as far as computers go) really excites me any more. :(
 
B

blackedge

Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2002
Messages
536
Well, I feel your pain there. Other than the stuff I do at home for fun, nothing in the computer field has any thrill for me any more. Guess being unemployed from the IT field for the past 3 months can have that effect. Doesn't help either that I despise it so much that I'm trying to change fields of endeavor.

Ah well. At least home computers still have some thrill to me. :)
 
E

el_jackhole

Gawd
Joined
Jun 10, 2001
Messages
675
NoTiG said:
are there ANy graphical tax programs for linux like turbo tax??
Click to expand...

NewBlackDak said:
Google works great. :rolleyes:

You can also go to the IRS website, and file for free without spending any money on a tax program.
Click to expand...

Great_Melinko said:
this is exactly the shit that ppl should be banned for, not for telling some one they are a dumbass for wrecking there car... :mad: :mad: :mad:
Click to expand...

It must be lovely in the parallel universe where you mod these forums. At least the user database must be small and tidy. The banned IP list, on the other hand...
 
S

ShimmyT

Gawd
Joined
May 4, 2003
Messages
608
Another cool webserver that a buddy of mine used, and I've had it set up on a Mac server and a Linux box is Continuity. Really good software, and crazy easy to set up.
 
B

blackedge

Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2002
Messages
536
666 said:
Gaim? Is that anything to do with AOL :eek:
Click to expand...

Not exactly. Does AIM, YM, MSN, ICQ, and a couple of others that are escaping me at the moment. I use it now and love it, especially considering I finally have it configured the way I like it (for the most part).
 
B

BillLeeLee

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 2, 2003
Messages
13,486
Gaim is an open source instant messenging client like blackedge says; I'm almost 100% sure they don't have anything to do with AOL or Time Warner.

http://gaim.sourceforge.net

Also, it supports the Jabber protocol, to add to blackedge's list.
 
E

emailthatguy

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 4, 2002
Messages
503
i personally know the guy that maintains gaim. i can promise you, they have nothing to do w/ aol or time warner
 
C

Clockwork

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2000
Messages
1,802
dino the pizzaman said:
i am looking for something like exchange for linux. it should have the same abilities fo exchange. so i can access with outlook to everything like mails, calendar, contacts. and it should have a webinterface with the same functionality. ideas?
Click to expand...

Well, theres Opengroupware, and Open-xchange. Plus there's also Samsung Contact, which used to be HP's OpenExchange if memory serves me correctly. MS Exchange really isn't a mail server, per se, it's more of a groupware tool. So these aforementioned products emulate most or all of MS Exchange's functionality.
 
T

Tweakin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 14, 2003
Messages
1,280
My main desktop apps...

Xfce - window manager
Eterm - terminal
Rox - file manager
GEdit/vim - text editors

Firefox - web browser
Thunderbird - email client
GAIM - aim/etc client (i use aim/msn)
XChat - IRC client

XMMS - music player
Xine - movie player

KDevelop - platform programming (mainly c++)
The GIMP - when i am forced to do graphics
OOo - work related, but you need a good word processor
Quanta - web development

Tons more non0gui stuff, network related, configuration, etc... saving for another post ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top