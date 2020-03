after seeing a bunch of ghetto cooling solutions around the net i decided to join the masses and try it out.before my load temps were around 49 celcius, now they are 31 celcius, not a bad improvement for $5 worth of materials. I have idled as low as 18Chere are the picsthe setup:80mm 84cfm tornado at the window side of the tube sucking air into the tube toward the cpu (powered by that sketchty psu on the window cell )kingwin hsf with the stock uv fan blowing the air towards the cpu on the cpu side of the tubethis is on the rig in my sig, i stopped using it now that we are getting spring/summer temps outside, but it was nice while it lastedthe tubing is about 6 feet long when fully extended so i have plenty of room to work with, and the 80mm fans fit perfectly inside the tubing