Post Your Connection Speed

That's a hell of a download speed, but your upload sucks...

Here's mine at work:



Home:

 
Lafayette, Louisiana.


Cox Premium or something, 13mbit/1mbit, with speedboost on the download.
 
Very disappointing speeds, at WORK mind you.

In Boston, MA



 
Not as impressive as some of those posted, but it's the best I can do until FiOS shows up. It's a bit faster since I moved my laptop closer to the wireless router and installed some larger 7dBi antennas.

Verizon DSL (Home);



- Joey
 
Wow talk about boasting about how large your tube is...

I have freaking 5mbit/512k and I have to pay out of my ass for it, F America right now...Really.
 
ND40oz said:
My wife was the one complaining about the slowness... :D
Click to expand...
See, I think the problem with my is, she is comfortable with the "speed".. she has a slow connection at work, and therefore when she gets home, our connection seems "fast".... Kind of like the kid who thinks his Accord is "fast"... it may be to him, but that's because he's never driven a really fast car....
 
Mine at home:



Upload is much weaker tonight than normal, someone must be uploading something. Usually its around the 450K range.
 
