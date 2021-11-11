Possible win 11 upgrade with question

Running a amd 5800x, 16 gigs of ram, rtx 2070 win 10 Pro at the moment, Gigabtye x570 latest Bios Installed.



I was told this is what i need to do IF i do upgrade to 11 first,it seems i had no idea this was even supposed to be done .

Disable CSM First, Install win 11 then enable Secure boot after Install ,then make sure ftpm is on which it is allready.



Does this make sense and sound right to you?