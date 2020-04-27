Possible odd motherboard ethernet port issue

Hello, I am a long time lurker but this is my first post. This will be a long post as I don’t know what my issue might be. For a summary of the issue, please scroll to the bottom of the post.First off, I have been building my own computers for close to 20 years now as a hobby both for myself and for a few friends and family. Last week I upgraded my processor and motherboard from an i7 4770k to an AMD 3900X on a new Asus Crosshair VII Hero X470. I kept the same EVGA 750 W PSU and using a 1070 GTX card.I built it, updated to the most recent bios and stress tested it with no issue. The computer is not overclocked and running factor settings except for the xmp profile for the ram. The ram timings have been tightened slightly. 4 days after the build, the wireless router that it is hard wired to fried. It was a western digital router and was about 3-4 years old. None of the lights on the router would light up, there was no WiFi network being broadcast and there was no internet connectivity on any of the hard wire connections. I replaced the router with a new Asus router. After a modem reset, all the networking worked perfectly with the new router. For four days. On the fourth day, the new Asus router is fried. When you turn the router on, the power light will come on, about 30 seconds later the light indicating an internet connection lights up briefly, than all the lights go out. During this time, there is no internet connectivity from any of the hard wired computers, there is no WiFi network broadcast and the computers on the wired connection are not connected to each other.The router and computer are on the same circuit but separate surge protectors. The previous router worked well prior to the new computer needing only an occasional reboot. The power supply, graphics card, surge protector, network wiring, etc. are all unchanged. The computer is still fully functional and stable through all of this. My question is could this new motherboard be providing some negative feedback to the router causing them to fry? I have never heard of anything like this. If this is possible, is there a way I can check this?Otherwise, is there something else that could be causing this and how could I check?TLR: Upgraded to a new motherboard, fried two routers in 8 days. Is it possible for this motherboard to provide negative feedback to a router causing them to fry?