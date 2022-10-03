Possible Major Issue with Windows 11 22H2

I attempted to clean install Windows 11 22H2 on my work laptop as a weekend project. Everything seemed to be working well, until I tried to add my user as a local admin. I kept getting a username or password is incorrect for my domain admin creds. I was able to RDP into a domain controller to verify I wasn't locked out. Tried hitting multiple file shares, no dice. I was prompted for user creds. My older Surface was recently upgraded, so I verified the same failures on that as well.



All told, three 22H2 laptops seem to have a major issue with domain authentications. The Surface was upgraded, so I was able to roll back to 21H2, and all of the issues were resolved.



Has anyone encountered this yet?