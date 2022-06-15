Possible issues with "Ignore"

GotNoRice
I notice that every once in a while I will come across a post that looks like this:
The only thing is, I don't have anyone on my ignore list. I verified this by checking here: https://hardforum.com/account/ignored, which says "You are not currently ignoring any members.".
I'm not discounting the possibility that I'm being trolled (someone intentionally posting a reply that says what I quoted). In some cases there are even other replies from the same person in the very same thread that I can read. But I thought it was worth asking about, in case this was some sort of known quirk or bug.
Thanks.
You are ignoring content by this member. Show ignored content
