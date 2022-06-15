Possible issues with "Ignore"

I notice that every once in a while I will come across a post that looks like this:

You are ignoring content by this member. Show ignored content
The only thing is, I don't have anyone on my ignore list. I verified this by checking here: https://hardforum.com/account/ignored, which says "You are not currently ignoring any members.".

I'm not discounting the possibility that I'm being trolled (someone intentionally posting a reply that says what I quoted). In some cases there are even other replies from the same person in the very same thread that I can read. But I thought it was worth asking about, in case this was some sort of known quirk or bug.

Thanks.
 
GotNoRice said:
I notice that every once in a while I will come across a post that looks like this:



The only thing is, I don't have anyone on my ignore list. I verified this by checking here: https://hardforum.com/account/ignored, which says "You are not currently ignoring any members.".

I'm not discounting the possibility that I'm being trolled (someone intentionally posting a reply that says what I quoted). In some cases there are even other replies from the same person in the very same thread that I can read. But I thought it was worth asking about, in case this was some sort of known quirk or bug.

Thanks.
Click the link to see who it is, or maybe give me a link to the post before or after it?
 
GotNoRice said:
This post, by user "Comixbooks" shows as ignored:

https://hardforum.com/threads/soundblaster-katana-v2-updated-version.2019578/#post-1045353966

The link just points to "https://hardforum.com/javascript:" and doesn't actually do anything. Takes me to a page that says:

Oops! We ran into some problems.
The requested page could not be found.
That's just the text of the post. If it was actually ignored, the post wouldn't appear at all until you click the "show ignored" link (in a quote or at the bottom of the page).

As for why, 🤷‍♂️...
 
