Possible Concerns about running Phoenix Miner.

wants to cover its tracks and disappear or even do something malicious.

stop using Phoenix miner immediately!

Reinstall OS

Change all passwords and activate 2FA where possible!

If any cryptocurrency wallets were used on this PC, we recommend you to move funds to other wallets immediately!

Just wanted to give you guys a heads up regarding the Phoenix Miner plugin / miner.Nicehash posted this info today:Dear NiceHash users!It has come to our attention thatfrom its original download location. Control shasum from new download locations does not match the value published by the developer on his channel! This brings the possibility that the Phoenix miner's authorPhoenix miner is a mining software from an anonymous author. It is not digitally signed, and no one knows who the creator is. This brings serious risk to anyone who will continue to use this software!the TLDR on this is basically that they are saying the developer of Phoenix is MIA for over a month now and the official download was removed from mega. That in combination with it being closed source they are saying this could be a good indication that something fishy or scams are about to go down (or may have already) Nothing has really been said to have yet been proven to be malicious so at this point they seem to either be trying to provide an early warning to a possibly dangerous situation or as some others have mentioned they may just be trying to scare everyone away from third party miners and into user their in house excavator / quickminer.I have not gone so far as to reinstall my windows yet, but I did remove the plugin from my miners as well as any Firewall exclusions I had for phoenix.Users should already be aware there is risks runner third party miners and I don't really know how much if anything has changed here but if you are running it on a rig that you use for non mining purposes you should consider taking precautions imho.If you are running a miner on a rig that you have a wallet.... well that is already dumb but yeah then you should fix it.