Possible AMD Ryzen Zen 5 Prototype CPU Emerges

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,828
… at least in paper form on an online database
“The mystery SKU seems to be a prototype CPU model that sports 8 cores and 16 threads - the AMD product number (OPN) for this unit is "00-000001290-11_N" which does not correspond to anything currently on the market. A Family ID of 26 is specified - Benchleaks theorizes that this number assignment is "Zen 5" specific - given that the existing Family 25 (19H) identifier was assigned to Zen 3 and 4. It should be noted that AMD's alleged test systems appear to have been running unreleased graphics hardware - a Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU with 16 GB of memory is listed in LHC@home's entry, and a non-specific Radeon unit (with 12 GB of VRAM) is mentioned within einstein@home's information dump. The latter could be a potential mid-range RX 7000-series card.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309785/...5-prototype-cpu-emerges-from-online-databases
“The mystery SKU seems to be a prototype CPU model that sports 8 cores and 16 threads - the AMD product number (OPN) for this unit is "00-000001290-11_N" which does not correspond to anything currently on the market. A Family ID of 26 is specified - Benchleaks theorizes that this number assignment is "Zen 5" specific - given that the existing Family 25 (19H) identifier was assigned to Zen 3 and 4. It should be noted that AMD's alleged test systems appear to have been running unreleased graphics hardware - a Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU with 16 GB of memory is listed in LHC@home's entry, and a non-specific Radeon unit (with 12 GB of VRAM) is mentioned within einstein@home's information dump. The latter could be a potential mid-range RX 7000-series card.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309785/...5-prototype-cpu-emerges-from-online-databases