Portable NVIDIA eGPU for macbook pro?

Hey everyone so I know this is going to sound odd. I currently have a new macbook pro, and I am trying to do some gpu code prototyping in MATLAB. The problem is my macbook pro 13" does not have a GPU. I am on the go quite a bit and am looking if there is any form of a small portable GPU powered over usb-c. I don't need anything powerful at all, just something that can execute CUDA code for prototyping. I have a workhorse back at the shop I can use when it comes time to run a full load. If this doesn't exist are there relatively cheap ways to dial into a "virtual desktop" with basic gpu support?