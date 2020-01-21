Portable NVIDIA eGPU for macbook pro?

Discussion in 'nVidia Flavor' started by Shaner686868, Jan 21, 2020 at 5:17 PM.

    Shaner686868

    Shaner686868

    668
    Jan 8, 2005
    Hey everyone so I know this is going to sound odd. I currently have a new macbook pro, and I am trying to do some gpu code prototyping in MATLAB. The problem is my macbook pro 13" does not have a GPU. I am on the go quite a bit and am looking if there is any form of a small portable GPU powered over usb-c. I don't need anything powerful at all, just something that can execute CUDA code for prototyping. I have a workhorse back at the shop I can use when it comes time to run a full load.

    If this doesn't exist are there relatively cheap ways to dial into a "virtual desktop" with basic gpu support?
     
