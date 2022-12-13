I am looking into portable Bluetooth speakers, that I can connect with my iPhone and MacBook. I did my research on internet and came across these 2 speakers

1. Sonos Roam and

2. JBL Flip 6.



What's your suggestion on these speakers? I am open to go for something better in case you have something in mind.

Though portability is important, but sound, music quality, base and details are most important and for that if I have to go for something bit heavy to compromise portability I am OK with that. I will be buying a pair of these speakers and use them for stereo sound. For me smart speaker features like Apple play, Alexa and Google assistant are that that important, because I will be playing music for in house party using some DJ app and watch movies and Netflix