Port forwarding problem, i'm stuck

Someone in my house needs ports 1812 and 1813 open to work remotly through vpn.
I opened ports 1812 and 1813 on router and disabled firewall in windows. This website is still showing them closed.
https://www.yougetsignal.com/tools/open-ports/
I plugged the computer directly into modem and it still shows ports closed. Any advice on next step? Does it sound like I didn't disable windows firewall correctly?
I opened ports for my cellphones ip address and that didnt work either. They where showing blocked through my phone as well.
I have a netgear r7000 router and motorola sb6141 modem.
Anything else I can try? Im at a dead end with this. Any help appreceated.
