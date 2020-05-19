Port forwarding problem, i'm stuck

Someone in my house needs ports 1812 and 1813 open to work remotly through vpn.I opened ports 1812 and 1813 on router and disabled firewall in windows. This website is still showing them closed.I plugged the computer directly into modem and it still shows ports closed. Any advice on next step? Does it sound like I didn't disable windows firewall correctly?I opened ports for my cellphones ip address and that didnt work either. They where showing blocked through my phone as well.I have a netgear r7000 router and motorola sb6141 modem.Anything else I can try? Im at a dead end with this. Any help appreceated.