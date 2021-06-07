Pop OS Installation Issues

I'm starting to think there's something different about the Pop OS installer when compared to other Ubuntu distributions. I've been trying to install it in two locations, once on a Dell laptop and the other is a VMWare Virtual Workstation. I boot up to a single choice to install, and then the screen goes black. On the Dell laptop, if I change to Legacy boot, the live disc boots. Linux Mint, Ubuntu, and Ubuntu Mate all boot fine on the laptop when set to UEFI. SecureBoot is disabled. I can repeat these outcomes in the VMWare Workstation side. Every .iso I throw at it boots fine, except Pop OS.



I've also remade the flash drive several times using Etcher. I've had this issue with previous Pop OS builds as well.