Pop goes the x1050

Seasonic x1050 finally died and seems to have taken the Asrock z390 phantom gaming 9 with her. All I can get out of it with a new PSU is blue flashing RGBs (the last color I set in polychrome)on the MB and the troubleshooting readout is flashing in concert with the RGBs. I've never seen anything like it. It doesn't respond to the power button. Clear cmos/pulling the battery does nothing. I'm going to swap out the rest of the parts into a MSI z370 MB later tonight and keep my fingers crossed that nothing else is damaged.



At some point I'll pop her open and take some pics for those interested. I have no idea how to go about repairing the old girl unfortunately.