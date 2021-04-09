Poor GTA V Performance (5950x/6700 XT)

deadman_uk
[H]ard|Gawd
So I use to play GTA V with my old pc (which is now sold) 2600k / 980 TI / 16GB RAM and got around 50-60 fps with pretty much max settings (lowered AA to 2x, reduced distance slider in the advanced tab but everything else was pretty much maxed including grass on ultra). Now I have a new PC which is a 5950x / 6700 XT with 32GB of 3600mhz ram and I've put everything on max (except frame scaling) and my GTA V performance is very poor. I game at 1440p on both computers so why is performance on my new PC actually worse than my old? This computer should be able to handle GTA V on max pretty well I would imagine. Looking at benchmarks with similar specs, people are getting well over 60 fps on max. Lowering settings has little to no effect on the FPS. The only setting that really lowers FPS further is the advanced distance slider. I've lowered AA to 2x, I've lowered shadows, I've lowered grass to high, I've turned off all options in the advance menu too. I am averaging 30-40fps. Occassionally the fps will go above 60 but sometimes it even drops to the 20s. I am getting good FPS in Rainbow SIx Seige with max settings. Yes D.O.C.P is set to 3600mhz in the BIOS. Yes I have the latest Radeon drivers installed. All my steam games are installed on my mechanical hard drive which I've transferred to my new PC. I've verified the file integrity on Steam. Here are my benchmark results:
Code:
Frames Per Second (Higher is better) Min, Max, Avg
Pass 0, 29.374844, 270.731567, 38.956970
Pass 1, 26.550844, 188.263351, 35.933937
Pass 2, 25.689285, 194.768082, 42.264374
Pass 3, 30.652365, 187.180435, 54.761421
Pass 4, 21.773653, 122.352516, 51.900913
Time in milliseconds(ms). (Lower is better). Min, Max, Avg
Pass 0, 3.693696, 34.042736, 25.669348
Pass 1, 5.311708, 37.663586, 27.828846
Pass 2, 5.134312, 38.926735, 23.660589
Pass 3, 5.342439, 32.623909, 18.261030
Pass 4, 8.173105, 45.927067, 19.267483
Frames under 16ms (for 60fps):
Pass 0: 1/362 frames (0.28%)
Pass 1: 1/333 frames (0.30%)
Pass 2: 2/372 frames (0.54%)
Pass 3: 234/487 frames (48.05%)
Pass 4: 856/5487 frames (15.60%)
Frames under 33ms (for 30fps):
Pass 0: 360/362 frames (99.45%)
Pass 1: 293/333 frames (87.99%)
Pass 2: 260/372 frames (69.89%)
Pass 3: 487/487 frames (100.00%)
Pass 4: 5301/5487 frames (96.61%)
Percentiles in ms for pass 0
50%, 26.00
75%, 26.00
80%, 27.00
85%, 27.00
90%, 28.00
91%, 28.00
92%, 29.00
93%, 29.00
94%, 30.00
95%, 31.00
96%, 31.00
97%, 31.00
98%, 31.00
99%, 32.00
Percentiles in ms for pass 1
50%, 26.00
75%, 30.00
80%, 31.00
85%, 31.00
90%, 33.00
91%, 34.00
92%, 34.00
93%, 34.00
94%, 35.00
95%, 35.00
96%, 35.00
97%, 35.00
98%, 36.00
99%, 36.00
Percentiles in ms for pass 2
50%, 23.00
75%, 33.00
80%, 34.00
85%, 34.00
90%, 34.00
91%, 34.00
92%, 35.00
93%, 35.00
94%, 35.00
95%, 35.00
96%, 35.00
97%, 35.00
98%, 36.00
99%, 36.00
Percentiles in ms for pass 3
50%, 16.00
75%, 23.00
80%, 23.00
85%, 24.00
90%, 25.00
91%, 25.00
92%, 27.00
93%, 27.00
94%, 27.00
95%, 27.00
96%, 28.00
97%, 28.00
98%, 29.00
99%, 32.00
Percentiles in ms for pass 4
50%, 19.00
75%, 26.00
80%, 27.00
85%, 28.00
90%, 30.00
91%, 30.00
92%, 30.00
93%, 31.00
94%, 31.00
95%, 31.00
96%, 32.00
97%, 33.00
98%, 34.00
99%, 36.00
=== SYSTEM ===
Windows 10 Home 64-bit (6.2, Build 9200)
DX Feature Level: 11.0
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-Core Processor (32 CPUs), ~3.4GHz
32768MB RAM
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12838MB, Driver Version 27.20.15003.5017
Graphics Card Vendor Id 0x1002 with Device ID 0x73df
=== SETTINGS ===
Display: 2560x1440 (FullScreen) @ 60Hz VSync OFF
Tessellation: 3
LodScale: 1.000000
PedLodBias: 0.200000
VehicleLodBias: 0.000000
ShadowQuality: 3
ReflectionQuality: 3
ReflectionMSAA: 4
SSAO: 2
AnisotropicFiltering: 16
MSAA: 4
MSAAFragments: 0
MSAAQuality: 0
SamplingMode: 0
TextureQuality: 2
ParticleQuality: 2
WaterQuality: 2
GrassQuality: 3
ShaderQuality: 2
Shadow_SoftShadows: 4
UltraShadows_Enabled: false
Shadow_ParticleShadows: true
Shadow_Distance: 1.000000
Shadow_LongShadows: false
Shadow_SplitZStart: 0.930000
Shadow_SplitZEnd: 0.890000
Shadow_aircraftExpWeight: 0.990000
Shadow_DisableScreenSizeCheck: false
Reflection_MipBlur: true
FXAA_Enabled: false
TXAA_Enabled: false
Lighting_FogVolumes: true
Shader_SSA: true
DX_Version: 2
CityDensity: 1.000000
PedVarietyMultiplier: 1.000000
VehicleVarietyMultiplier: 1.000000
PostFX: 3
DoF: false
HdStreamingInFlight: false
MaxLodScale: 0.000000
MotionBlurStrength: 0.000000