Poor GTA V Performance (5950x/6700 XT)

Code: Frames Per Second (Higher is better) Min, Max, Avg Pass 0, 29.374844, 270.731567, 38.956970 Pass 1, 26.550844, 188.263351, 35.933937 Pass 2, 25.689285, 194.768082, 42.264374 Pass 3, 30.652365, 187.180435, 54.761421 Pass 4, 21.773653, 122.352516, 51.900913 Time in milliseconds(ms). (Lower is better). Min, Max, Avg Pass 0, 3.693696, 34.042736, 25.669348 Pass 1, 5.311708, 37.663586, 27.828846 Pass 2, 5.134312, 38.926735, 23.660589 Pass 3, 5.342439, 32.623909, 18.261030 Pass 4, 8.173105, 45.927067, 19.267483 Frames under 16ms (for 60fps): Pass 0: 1/362 frames (0.28%) Pass 1: 1/333 frames (0.30%) Pass 2: 2/372 frames (0.54%) Pass 3: 234/487 frames (48.05%) Pass 4: 856/5487 frames (15.60%) Frames under 33ms (for 30fps): Pass 0: 360/362 frames (99.45%) Pass 1: 293/333 frames (87.99%) Pass 2: 260/372 frames (69.89%) Pass 3: 487/487 frames (100.00%) Pass 4: 5301/5487 frames (96.61%) Percentiles in ms for pass 0 50%, 26.00 75%, 26.00 80%, 27.00 85%, 27.00 90%, 28.00 91%, 28.00 92%, 29.00 93%, 29.00 94%, 30.00 95%, 31.00 96%, 31.00 97%, 31.00 98%, 31.00 99%, 32.00 Percentiles in ms for pass 1 50%, 26.00 75%, 30.00 80%, 31.00 85%, 31.00 90%, 33.00 91%, 34.00 92%, 34.00 93%, 34.00 94%, 35.00 95%, 35.00 96%, 35.00 97%, 35.00 98%, 36.00 99%, 36.00 Percentiles in ms for pass 2 50%, 23.00 75%, 33.00 80%, 34.00 85%, 34.00 90%, 34.00 91%, 34.00 92%, 35.00 93%, 35.00 94%, 35.00 95%, 35.00 96%, 35.00 97%, 35.00 98%, 36.00 99%, 36.00 Percentiles in ms for pass 3 50%, 16.00 75%, 23.00 80%, 23.00 85%, 24.00 90%, 25.00 91%, 25.00 92%, 27.00 93%, 27.00 94%, 27.00 95%, 27.00 96%, 28.00 97%, 28.00 98%, 29.00 99%, 32.00 Percentiles in ms for pass 4 50%, 19.00 75%, 26.00 80%, 27.00 85%, 28.00 90%, 30.00 91%, 30.00 92%, 30.00 93%, 31.00 94%, 31.00 95%, 31.00 96%, 32.00 97%, 33.00 98%, 34.00 99%, 36.00 === SYSTEM === Windows 10 Home 64-bit (6.2, Build 9200) DX Feature Level: 11.0 AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-Core Processor (32 CPUs), ~3.4GHz 32768MB RAM AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12838MB, Driver Version 27.20.15003.5017 Graphics Card Vendor Id 0x1002 with Device ID 0x73df === SETTINGS === Display: 2560x1440 (FullScreen) @ 60Hz VSync OFF Tessellation: 3 LodScale: 1.000000 PedLodBias: 0.200000 VehicleLodBias: 0.000000 ShadowQuality: 3 ReflectionQuality: 3 ReflectionMSAA: 4 SSAO: 2 AnisotropicFiltering: 16 MSAA: 4 MSAAFragments: 0 MSAAQuality: 0 SamplingMode: 0 TextureQuality: 2 ParticleQuality: 2 WaterQuality: 2 GrassQuality: 3 ShaderQuality: 2 Shadow_SoftShadows: 4 UltraShadows_Enabled: false Shadow_ParticleShadows: true Shadow_Distance: 1.000000 Shadow_LongShadows: false Shadow_SplitZStart: 0.930000 Shadow_SplitZEnd: 0.890000 Shadow_aircraftExpWeight: 0.990000 Shadow_DisableScreenSizeCheck: false Reflection_MipBlur: true FXAA_Enabled: false TXAA_Enabled: false Lighting_FogVolumes: true Shader_SSA: true DX_Version: 2 CityDensity: 1.000000 PedVarietyMultiplier: 1.000000 VehicleVarietyMultiplier: 1.000000 PostFX: 3 DoF: false HdStreamingInFlight: false MaxLodScale: 0.000000 MotionBlurStrength: 0.000000

So I use to play GTA V with my old pc (which is now sold) 2600k / 980 TI / 16GB RAM and got around 50-60 fps with pretty much max settings (lowered AA to 2x, reduced distance slider in the advanced tab but everything else was pretty much maxed including grass on ultra). Now I have a new PC which is a 5950x / 6700 XT with 32GB of 3600mhz ram and I've put everything on max (except frame scaling) and my GTA V performance is very poor. I game at 1440p on both computers so why is performance on my new PC actually worse than my old? This computer should be able to handle GTA V on max pretty well I would imagine. Looking at benchmarks with similar specs, people are getting well over 60 fps on max. Lowering settings has little to no effect on the FPS. The only setting that really lowers FPS further is the advanced distance slider. I've lowered AA to 2x, I've lowered shadows, I've lowered grass to high, I've turned off all options in the advance menu too. I am averaging 30-40fps. Occassionally the fps will go above 60 but sometimes it even drops to the 20s. I am getting good FPS in Rainbow SIx Seige with max settings. Yes D.O.C.P is set to 3600mhz in the BIOS. Yes I have the latest Radeon drivers installed. All my steam games are installed on my mechanical hard drive which I've transferred to my new PC. I've verified the file integrity on Steam. Here are my benchmark results: