POOL PROFITABILITY - Big differences?

When I started mining in 2017, I did some different pool testing (tries a half dozen different ETH and multi-algo pools) and at that time there wasn’t huge differences in mining profits per pool. At least I didn’t find them.

I was surprised then today when I came across this site and see what appears to be big return discrepancies. Looks like Hive’s pool is way more profitable than mining pool hub (which was my favorite pool from my last round of mining)
https://minerstat.com/hardware/nvidia-rtx-3080

Is this very large discrepancy valid? Seems like that’s not healthy for distributed pools and independence in mining. I'll keep an eye on this and see if it's just switching due to recently found block rewards and the order changes greatly over a day or two, but if not, then why would anyone continue to mine to miningpoolhub? I highlighted 3 very well known pools...

1613325436633.png
 
I'm using F2pool, and I'm too lazy to switch. Been getting pay outs with my small farm every 4-5 days.
 
Idk why people don't point there hardware at a actual eth pool as its the only thing worth mining currently. I used to use ethermine and it worked well.

I also used mph back in the day and its payouts were pretty close to the actual ether pool and even beat it sometimes when other coins increased in profitability. I did a test a few years ago and mph beat nicehash by ~5% (a few years ago)
 
