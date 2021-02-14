POOL PROFITABILITY - Big differences?

When I started mining in 2017, I did some different pool testing (tries a half dozen different ETH and multi-algo pools) and at that time there wasn’t huge differences in mining profits per pool. At least I didn’t find them.I was surprised then today when I came across this site and see what appears to be big return discrepancies. Looks like Hive’s pool is way more profitable than mining pool hub (which was my favorite pool from my last round of mining)Is this very large discrepancy valid? Seems like that’s not healthy for distributed pools and independence in mining. I'll keep an eye on this and see if it's just switching due to recently found block rewards and the order changes greatly over a day or two, but if not, then why would anyone continue to mine to miningpoolhub? I highlighted 3 very well known pools...