Polk Audio DSW Pro 500 - No power

No power to the unit. LED on the rear does not illuminate. Tried all of the easy fixes (New cable, different outlets, checked internal connections)

PCB here looks burned/damaged, and the IC near that burn spot I would imagine is dead, anybody got advice?

Guessing it's dead, I got it free so it's not a loss.


197997_52898325_321633155366280_218569631562989568_n.jpg

197996_power.jpg

Included a pic of the fuse also
197998_fuse.jpg
 

if you wanna use the sub there are three options as I see it.

1. call Polk and inquire about obtaining a replacement amp plate.

2. find someone to service the amp for you.

3. Attempt DIY repair.. my guess from the pics is C7 and D4 and maybe the IC (U1) are toast.. order new parts and solder them in..
 
if I could find those parts I could probably repair it myself
 
Amp plates are pretty inexpensive third party

So are small external amps to drive the speaker

Just some other options
 
Gonna drop off the whole amp plate to a repair guy and see what he says
 
