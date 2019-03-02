Polk Audio DSW Pro 500 - No power

Reality
[H]ard|Gawd
No power to the unit. LED on the rear does not illuminate. Tried all of the easy fixes (New cable, different outlets, checked internal connections)
PCB here looks burned/damaged, and the IC near that burn spot I would imagine is dead, anybody got advice?
Guessing it's dead, I got it free so it's not a loss.
Included a pic of the fuse also
