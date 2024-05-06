Police resurrect Lockbit’s site

erek
A harm to victims?
"An international coalition of police agencies have resurrected the dark web site of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang, which they had seized earlier this year, teasing new revelations about the group.
On Sunday, what was once LockBit’s official darknet site reappeared online with new posts that suggest the authorities are planning to release new information about the hackers in the next 24 hours, as of this writing.
The posts have titles such as “Who is LockBitSupp?”, “What have we learnt”, “More LB hackers exposed”, and “What have we been doing?”
In February, a law enforcement coalition that included the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as forces from Germany, Finland, France, Japan and others announced that they had infiltrated LockBit’s official site. The coalition seized the site and replaced information on it with their own press release and other information in a clear attempt to troll and warn the hackers that the authorities were on to them.
The February operation also included the arrests of two alleged LockBit members in Ukraine and Poland, the takedown of 34 servers across Europe, the U.K., and the U.S., as well as the seizure of more than 200 cryptocurrency wallets belonging to the hackers.
The NCA and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/06/p...rCg9qIdp69-1TDX38NVXIVAjk-MSja114tWRP-Bu9AM0y
