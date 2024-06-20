PoC Exploit for Vulnerability in RAD SecFlow-2 Industrial Switch

erek
"The flaw has been assigned the identifier CVE-2019-6268, but no information appears to have been publicly available until early March 2024, when someone released technical details and a PoC on the Packet Storm website.
“RAD SecFlow-2 devices with hardware 0202, firmware 4.1.01.63, and U-Boot 2010.12 allow URIs beginning with /.. for directory traversal, as demonstrated by reading /etc / shadow,” reads the description posted on Packet Storm for CVE-2019-6268.
It adds, “[An] unauthorized attacker can create a crafted request to obtain any file from the operating system (password hashes).”
Vulnerabilities related to the exposure of passwords can pose a significant risk to ICS and other OT systems. SecurityWeek recently spoke to multiple experts about the prevalence of such flaws and their potential impact.
CISA informed RAD about the vulnerability after finding the PoC, but the SecFlow-2 product has reached end of life (EOL) and the vendor has advised customers to upgrade their devices to the newer SecFlow-1p industrial IoT gateway.
In addition, the cybersecurity agency has provided some general recommendations to reduce the risk of malicious exploitation."
Source: https://www.securityweek.com/cisa-i...erability-in-rad-secflow-2-industrial-switch/
