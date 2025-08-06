  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PNY RTX 5080 OC

Alright my area had some drops and I was able to order a few of these. I got one coming August 13th. They were out after my first order but was able to score another one today.

I haven’t had much time to do it lately but if anyone wants one of these for cost you can have it. I am not sure about the second one I kinda wanna use it but I am still managing my impulse around that lol. So one is good for now.

It’s the PNY RTX 5080 OC non rgb model. Retails at Best Buy for 999.99 plus tax.

Price $1090 shipped f&f. I am just charging almost what I paid and shipping. I figured if someone wants it can have otherwise I’ll just cancel order that’s why I did instore pickup.

Let me know if interested. Obviously no payment until the day I pickup.

Thanks.
 
