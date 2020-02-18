PMU memory training error issue

Hi humans.



Ran in a bit of issue here.Friend sent me his PC for check up from UK to Ireland.

But I cant not point area of problem to solve it , so hoping for your help.



In random times once I boot up the system I get PMU memory training error and only 1 stick of ram gets recognized from 2.

Even when it does reconcile all 16GB there have been times when suddenly performance takes a nose dive and takes a restart to get it back working correctly.

So far things I have tried.

Re-seating RAM in different slots.

Clearing CMOS

Updates bios

Checked CPU for bent pins

Disabling XMP

Manually adding xmp profile

Stress tested whole system and every component individual and no issues ware found.



What makes it harder that this issue appears in random times and not under specific load.

Temps are fine as well.



System Specs are

Ryzen 3700x

Gigabyte Gaming 5 Wifi

Patriot Viper 16gb DDR4 3200mhz

970 pro 512gn SSD

2x2Tb HDD in Raid 0

RTX2080

EVGA 850w

nzxt x72 AiO



Any help would be much appreciated as I had no much experience with AMD systems before.