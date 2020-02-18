PMU memory training error issue

Ruddys
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2018
- Messages
- 59
Hi humans.
Ran in a bit of issue here.Friend sent me his PC for check up from UK to Ireland.
But I cant not point area of problem to solve it , so hoping for your help.
In random times once I boot up the system I get PMU memory training error and only 1 stick of ram gets recognized from 2.
Even when it does reconcile all 16GB there have been times when suddenly performance takes a nose dive and takes a restart to get it back working correctly.
So far things I have tried.
Re-seating RAM in different slots.
Clearing CMOS
Updates bios
Checked CPU for bent pins
Disabling XMP
Manually adding xmp profile
Stress tested whole system and every component individual and no issues ware found.
What makes it harder that this issue appears in random times and not under specific load.
Temps are fine as well.
System Specs are
Ryzen 3700x
Gigabyte Gaming 5 Wifi
Patriot Viper 16gb DDR4 3200mhz
970 pro 512gn SSD
2x2Tb HDD in Raid 0
RTX2080
EVGA 850w
nzxt x72 AiO
Any help would be much appreciated as I had no much experience with AMD systems before.
Ran in a bit of issue here.Friend sent me his PC for check up from UK to Ireland.
But I cant not point area of problem to solve it , so hoping for your help.
In random times once I boot up the system I get PMU memory training error and only 1 stick of ram gets recognized from 2.
Even when it does reconcile all 16GB there have been times when suddenly performance takes a nose dive and takes a restart to get it back working correctly.
So far things I have tried.
Re-seating RAM in different slots.
Clearing CMOS
Updates bios
Checked CPU for bent pins
Disabling XMP
Manually adding xmp profile
Stress tested whole system and every component individual and no issues ware found.
What makes it harder that this issue appears in random times and not under specific load.
Temps are fine as well.
System Specs are
Ryzen 3700x
Gigabyte Gaming 5 Wifi
Patriot Viper 16gb DDR4 3200mhz
970 pro 512gn SSD
2x2Tb HDD in Raid 0
RTX2080
EVGA 850w
nzxt x72 AiO
Any help would be much appreciated as I had no much experience with AMD systems before.