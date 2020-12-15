PLS Help - LSI initialize time ? pls tell me your experience

a few days ago i created arrays with a couple of 8x 10tb drives and some days after with 18tb hard drives and it always takes about 12-14 hours.
now i have removed 8x wd hard drives from external housings (cheaper and fail-safe - irrespective in radi 6 config) and now i need three days for the initialization.
the drives are definitely not that slow.
Something can't be right here.
no changes were made to the hadrdware, the cables, the controller or the software ??????????????
that's ridiculous - as if something were actively slowing down

1607995547569.png
 
