Plex can't find media folder on Qnap

I'm running QuTS Hero 5.0.1 and have installed plex. I have two pools, an m.2 pool which I installed plex on and an 8-drive media pool which holds my tv shows and movies. I created a shared folder media and a tv series and movies folder within it. I can see these folders from my desktop but not in plex. I even set the media folder to share with read/write access to admin, user and guest but I still can't find it. What am I doing wrong?