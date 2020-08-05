Please help Test my microSD card crystaldiskmark

Hashiriya415

I am having issue with a dash-cam and I thought to test the microSD card on my desktop to see if it could be faulty. I think I'm not understanding diskmark.
The card SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD - SDSQQNR-128G-GN6IA
Says its 100MB read and 40MB write.
I'm using Totu 11in1 USB C HUB connect to USB C gen2
I have used windows to transfer a 900MB file and its averaging 14MB write speed.
My first time running crystal disk info and I don't understand what these tests are.
If I'm getting 14MB write, that is way too low compared advertised 40MB write?
I have a Viofo a129 pro duo dash-cam and it records a couple of seconds and then it stops recording. I will know if the dash-cam is bad as soon as I the new one is delivered in a day. But until then I would like to know if my memory card is healthy and working as it should.
thank you very much
Sandisk 128gb b.jpg
Sandisk 128gb c.jpg
 
Hashiriya415

I have multiple times. And I tried to change multiple settings on the dash cam. Such as lowering the bit rate and resolution. It really seems like it's a dash cam issue and that's why I already have another one shipping. But until then I just want to see if this SD card is working properly.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Hashiriya415 said:
I have multiple times. And I tried to change multiple settings on the dash cam. Such as lowering the bit rate and resolution. It really seems like it's a dash cam issue and that's why I already have another one shipping. But until then I just want to see if this SD card is working properly.
ok. then try reformatting it in windows and see if the speed improves. that the 40mb is most likely its max burst speed, it prob wont sustain it. you could try hdtune as it graphs its speed tests, see if it hits 40 at all.
 
Hashiriya415

Thank you. I have reformatted multiple times in windows as well. And I just tried the HD Tune. According to that its working great, but please let me know if I did the test correctly.
2020-08-05 113128.jpg
 
