Please help Test my microSD card crystaldiskmark

I am having issue with a dash-cam and I thought to test the microSD card on my desktop to see if it could be faulty. I think I'm not understanding diskmark.The card SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD - SDSQQNR-128G-GN6IASays its 100MB read and 40MB write.I'm using Totu 11in1 USB C HUB connect to USB C gen2I have used windows to transfer a 900MB file and its averaging 14MB write speed.My first time running crystal disk info and I don't understand what these tests are.If I'm getting 14MB write, that is way too low compared advertised 40MB write?I have a Viofo a129 pro duo dash-cam and it records a couple of seconds and then it stops recording. I will know if the dash-cam is bad as soon as I the new one is delivered in a day. But until then I would like to know if my memory card is healthy and working as it should.thank you very much