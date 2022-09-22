Please help ID this keyboard

T

thecrazy

n00b
Joined
Jul 12, 2004
Messages
46
So, I've been looking for a KB with a slanted first row of keys for comfort (screw the OEM profile) and after giving up I stumbled on one in a recent YT video.

I think the mice had a razer logo (looks like a kit) but couldn't find the KB on their site or googling. We do see some logo above the arrows, but I can't make it out.

Thank you for looking!

1663827585188.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top