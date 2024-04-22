Please delete

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
PM incoming.. I need to make sure it’ll fit my itx case..I have a barely used Sapphire Nitro+ Vapor X Edition Radeon 7900 XTX for sale. This is regarded as the best air cooled 7900 XTX
Only used it for 2 weeks and it's been sitting the rest of the time. Clearing out some PC stuff, which I'll have more to post soon. Includes everything that comes in the box.
$799 Shipped to the US48 via UPS Ground
My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/83914/to
You must have Heatware and I only accept PayPal
Let me know if you have any questions.