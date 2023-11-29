Please critique this PC build gift

Howdy. I am considering repurposing an existing NAS build plus some other bits 'n bobs as a holiday gift for a 14 y/o niece. She would use it for gaming and school work. I haven't got a clue what kind of PC games a 14 y/o girl plays.

The items ticked with "<" are part of the NAS or on-hand, the other stuff I'll buy new. The NAS runs headless and GPU-less now so all I would need to do is slap some stuff in the case and install windows.

But is this worthy or am I being a cheap-ass Uncle by not building her something gaming-y and 2023-y? If the latter please let me know what components you would carry into a new build.


Key Elements
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 3400G <
MotherboardGIGABYTE GA-A320M-S2H<
MemoryTeamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 16GB Kit 3000MHz CL16 <
GPUEVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti <
The Rest of It
CaseCooler Master N200<
SSD M.2 (boot + programs)Crucial P2 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe<
SSD (data + storage)Samsung 860 EVO SSD 1TB<
PSUThermaltake Smart 500W 80+ White<
Case FansNoctua NF-S12A PWM
Noctua NF-S12A PWM		<
CPU CoolerNoctua NH-U12S SE-AM4<
DisplayLG 32UL500-W 32 Inch UHD 60hz<
KeyboardGLORIOUS GMMK 2 Small Gaming Keyboard
MouseGLORIOUS Model I Ergonomic Matte White Gaming Mouse
SpeakersBose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers - for PC<
OSWindows 11 Pro
MiscPCIe cards for USB-C and WiFi
 
