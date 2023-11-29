Please critique this PC build gift

Howdy. I am considering repurposing an existing NAS build plus some other bits 'n bobs as a holiday gift for a 14 y/o niece. She would use it for gaming and school work. I haven't got a clue what kind of PC games a 14 y/o girl plays.
The items ticked with "<" are part of the NAS or on-hand, the other stuff I'll buy new. The NAS runs headless and GPU-less now so all I would need to do is slap some stuff in the case and install windows.
But is this worthy or am I being a cheap-ass Uncle by not building her something gaming-y and 2023-y? If the latter please let me know what components you would carry into a new build.
|Key Elements
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
|<
|Motherboard
|GIGABYTE GA-A320M-S2H
|<
|Memory
|Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 16GB Kit 3000MHz CL16
|<
|GPU
|EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|<
|The Rest of It
|Case
|Cooler Master N200
|<
|SSD M.2 (boot + programs)
|Crucial P2 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe
|<
|SSD (data + storage)
|Samsung 860 EVO SSD 1TB
|<
|PSU
|Thermaltake Smart 500W 80+ White
|<
|Case Fans
|Noctua NF-S12A PWM
Noctua NF-S12A PWM
|<
|CPU Cooler
|Noctua NH-U12S SE-AM4
|<
|Display
|LG 32UL500-W 32 Inch UHD 60hz
|<
|Keyboard
|GLORIOUS GMMK 2 Small Gaming Keyboard
|Mouse
|GLORIOUS Model I Ergonomic Matte White Gaming Mouse
|Speakers
|Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers - for PC
|<
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Misc
|PCIe cards for USB-C and WiFi