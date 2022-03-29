PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now come together for new subscription service (Project Spartacus)

Revealed today, Sony is creating new subscription tiers for PlayStation Plus that folds in PlayStation Now, adding to subscription tiers. Essential is the old PS+ subscription level and will continue being offered at the same price. Current PS+ subscribers will continue in this tier. Extra adds over 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games to your subscription for an extra USD $40 annually ($100). The Premium tier adds cloud gaming including over 340 PS2, PS3, and PSP games. PS2 and PSP games will have a downloadable option, while PS3 games will remain streaming only. The Premium tier is an extra USD $20 annually over the extra tier ($120). Cloud gaming options will continue being available on PC with the expanded library. Current PlayStation Now subscribers will have their subscriptions continue in the Premium tier.The new subscription service will begin rolling out in June of this year.