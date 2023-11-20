Plasma is still beautiful and it's image quality rivals any modern tech!

C

cesarioFL71

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 26, 2021
Messages
256
Recently started gaming on a Panasonic professional plasma monitor, and it's 60 inches of last generation phospors delivers a stunning image, crt like motion, no haloing or phosphor trails. I readily admit that plasma had to die, and that OLED is a worthy replacement, but I sure would have enjoyed seeing what Pioneer and Panasonic had in store for us.
 

Attachments

  • 20231121_033722.jpg
    20231121_033722.jpg
    281.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231121_034028.jpg
    20231121_034028.jpg
    271.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231121_033917.jpg
    20231121_033917.jpg
    178 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231121_033538.jpg
    20231121_033538.jpg
    217.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 940029_20231111_123017.jpg
    940029_20231111_123017.jpg
    310.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 940032_20231119_124657.jpg
    940032_20231119_124657.jpg
    330.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 940033_20231119_124319.jpg
    940033_20231119_124319.jpg
    318 KB · Views: 0
  • 940047_20231119_125625.jpg
    940047_20231119_125625.jpg
    381.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 940105_20231119_152413.jpg
    940105_20231119_152413.jpg
    289.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 940252_20231119_205140.jpg
    940252_20231119_205140.jpg
    475 KB · Views: 0
  • 940253_20231119_205110.jpg
    940253_20231119_205110.jpg
    309.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top