Plasma is still beautiful and it's image quality rivals any modern tech!

cesarioFL71
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2021
- Messages
- 256
Recently started gaming on a Panasonic professional plasma monitor, and it's 60 inches of last generation phospors delivers a stunning image, crt like motion, no haloing or phosphor trails. I readily admit that plasma had to die, and that OLED is a worthy replacement, but I sure would have enjoyed seeing what Pioneer and Panasonic had in store for us.
