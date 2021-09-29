Placing Small Security Camera in Aluminum Case?

Hi,
I want to place USB security camera in aluminum case to keep it cooler. Do you think aluminum case prevents fire from spreading in case camera is left months without supervision and overheats and starts burning?
I will place camera on top of cupboard and need aluminum case to hold camera in place. I will connect USB cable to it to ensure consistent power supply. Currently I connect camera to power bank.
Thoughts?
I want to place USB security camera in aluminum case to keep it cooler. Do you think aluminum case prevents fire from spreading in case camera is left months without supervision and overheats and starts burning?
I will place camera on top of cupboard and need aluminum case to hold camera in place. I will connect USB cable to it to ensure consistent power supply. Currently I connect camera to power bank.
Thoughts?