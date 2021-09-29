Placing Small Security Camera in Aluminum Case?

Boris_yo

Oct 22, 2011
82
Hi,

I want to place USB security camera in aluminum case to keep it cooler. Do you think aluminum case prevents fire from spreading in case camera is left months without supervision and overheats and starts burning?

I will place camera on top of cupboard and need aluminum case to hold camera in place. I will connect USB cable to it to ensure consistent power supply. Currently I connect camera to power bank.

Thoughts?
 

  imageonline-co-merged-image.jpg.png
    imageonline-co-merged-image.jpg.png
  Screenshot_20210929-115741_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20210929-115741_Gallery.jpg
