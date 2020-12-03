Placa Thunderbolt 3

Hola, tengo nuevo es la placa Asus Deluxe II x299 va muy bien pero type -Thunderbolt 3 40 gb/s, he comprado WD P50 Game 2 Tb test velocidad 1060 MB/s por que? no llega del 2000 MB/S, como solucionar. Gracias

---------------------------------------------------------

Hello, I have new, the Asus Deluxe II x299 motherboard is going very well but type-Thunderbolt 3 40 gb / s, I bought WD P50 Game 2 Tb test speed 1060 MB /s why? does not arrive from 2000 MB / s, how to solve. Thank you