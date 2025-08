Pixel Structure Showdown: Mini-LED vs WOLED vs QD-OLED vs Plasma

MistaSparkul said: I'm not sure what kind of superhuman eyeballs you have to say that there is a world of difference between QD-OLED and WOLED Click to expand...

MistaSparkul said: when professional reviewers like HDTVTest put flagship models of each panel type in a head to head comparison with reference $30k+ Sony mastering monitors and conclude the difference between the two panels isn't that big. Click to expand...

MistaSparkul said: I also had QD-OLED and WOLED monitors side by side and came to the same conclusion. Click to expand...

MistaSparkul said: I'm also planning to get a new TV this year but it will absolutely not be the S95F QD-OLED because matte sucks, lifted blacks in a non pitch black room sucks, one connect box sucks, and Samsung OS sucks so I'm aiming for the Panasonic Z95B instead which will use the new 4 stack WOLED panel. Click to expand...

In my teens I read the most influential book of my life https://www.amazon.com/Method-Better-Eyesight-Without-Glasses/dp/0805002413 Rather than "if it ain't broken don't fix it" I saw certain ideas presented in this book pointing at an opportunity to entertain idea to improve eyesight by actually learning how to use my eyes and train how my brain does vision.Today I am almost 40 yo and my eyesight was never better. In fact my 20:20 vision from my teens is like having severe eyesight deficiency in comparisonOh but people like him heavily benefit from never really seeing much differences, especially between high end models. Just think about it. Each year there is mind blowing innovations making this year's models much better than last year but it does not matter if given panel type saw the same level of innovation or its basically last year panel with some tweaks the especially high end models will always somehow end about the same quality and value. Yeah... BS detector is flashing red watching his videos.Also I would not expect him specifically to have worked on his eyesight single day in his life. There are obvious tale tell signs...Observing people and what they perceive and what not I would say that most people at times have flashes of perception which is for me the norm but they won't really be able to focus on colors they perceived and see them directly. It is usually like noticing something and then looking for it with certain level of disappointment or relief depending on if the fleeing perception was pleasant or not. It is obvious when I can at the same time see such otherwise nuances as my normal color perception and also am able to shift my whole visual perception to how people are using vision because I know it, know how to do it and can do it. It was how I used to use my eyes in the past in my teens. Nothing out of ordinary for me really.Of course usually these things are more fixed and depend on how person used his eyes since childhood where certain choices are being made.This is why some people will complain about some things like WOLED having terrible colors compared to something else e.g. QD-OLED or Pioneer Kuro while most other people won't know what the guy is mumbling aboutWell, to me having my eyes register where there is pure black in the image on WOLED sucks even more than any deficiencies of QD-OLED.There is simply too much contrast between black and non-black on WOLED because of how it seems to stimulate my eyes. QD-OLED on the other hand looks unrealistic because everything kinda looks black on it but I very much prefer this look and it doesn't cause any issues with the image or anything sticking out in it.But hey!There is this new "Primary RGB Tandem" technology on LG OLEDs which new LG OLEDs will have this year which does sound very interesting!I would say my current WOLED panel and each and every WOLED that I saw is not very human friendly. It does not cause eye-strain as in causing physical pain at higher levels of brightness like some AUO panels do but my impression always is that they blast at my eyes way too much causing not only this effect where black sticks out but also screwing up with my dark-detail perception causing inevitable black crush no matter how well I attempt at calibrating the display. It is again different thing when directly looking at the given detail with fovea and different when just looking at the screen normally, especially with mix of bright and dark details. And I am not the only person which have beef to WOLED panels for having inherent black crush - just almost no one understands what causes it.So... I was about to get QD-OLED TV this year but apparently there is a new presumably worthy contender on the horizon!I will be monitoring these new panels and will go looking for stores how they actually look like and if these new panels are compatible with my eyes or if it is still better to get QD-OLED. I like my QD-OLED gaming monitor a lot even if I would prefer it to be more... let's say balanced. For example LG 27GP950 IPS has better colors imho. Pioneer Kuro LX5090 has if not better colors more natural looking colors.Hopefully LG delivers.Also hopefully they fix this near-black luminance overshoot where pixels flash because it is ridiculous and ruins dark scenes.If I do like colors on these new panels more than QD-OLED but they don't fix the flashing... that will be a pickle. Will probably get QD-OLED for the time being.p.s. Training vision, better vision... let's say I see much better than anyone I know. It is not IMHO due to better eyeballs - that was the point I tried to make.It is more like figuring out DLSS2-like algorithms running without AI and more like with NI - natural intelligenceBrain is quite flexible where it comes to image processing. Perhaps too flexible to be always sure that I am not fabricating stuff up but at the same time when something is verifiable like visual acuity then it can be verified.Color perception is harder. Much harder... there are however signs like I said I am perceiving things other people also perceive rather than fabricating them entirely.I don't however dismiss possibility it is my tired brain which blows out nuances out of proportions. Especially if I can in few moments reduce visibility of these nuances to almost zero.Should you or anyone care?I would say that it is not for me to decide if what I am seeing should or should not be described and just say how I see things. If I did not because other people presumably don't then I am deciding for you if you should care or not.In this case imho people should be more open about what they see and not try to appeal to some imaginary societal norms or try to make themselves sound like professional reviewers and say how they see. Seeing differences only when you have color theory and numbers to back what you see is what reviewers always do. And if that is what they are doing they might totally not see anything (read: be pretty much blind) and in effect sell you on things with flaws they did not see and did not see in their numbers because they did not run the appropriate test.Also.. as is the case imho in this review industry: conveniently not run tests showing flaws. There is always "might not be perfect in this near-black area but for most people it will look TOTALLY AMAZING". You get the display and it looks totally broken and you wonder how the flock was this not mentioned in review. That is what reviewers do - they are there to sell you stuff and not give their honest opinions. Worse of all they copy paste sentences from templates and apply everywhere so even something that does sound like yellow or even red flag is not really meanigful. This is exactly why they do it like that. Advertise everything as it but do so in such a way no one can go back to review and be too mad about reviewer because it was mentioned it might not be totally perfect and only people with keen professional eye will see difference. BS level in display reviews is through the roof is what I am saying. My 2 cents.