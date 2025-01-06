Pixel Structure Showdown: Mini-LED vs WOLED vs QD-OLED vs Plasma

MistaSparkul said: So in other words, if you're just a regular person who didn't spend decades doing special eye training, which is 99.99% of the population, then you won't notice a huge difference between WOLED and QD OLED. Good to know Click to expand...

Just imagine that these new RGB Tandem LG panels will have 45% less "blue light" and will somehow still have the same 6500K whiteThe way I understand LG claims about "blue" light reduction:BTW. I am not the only person here who received decades or specialized eye training. If not for limitations of our color theory and displays most humans would have much better idea what colors we can see in both theory and practice because we could just check how it looks when there is more or less of said "blue light" by moving slider in paint. Not to mention having on one image this change pop in and out would make it much more obvious along how to see it more clearly. Compare this to how it is today: most displays cause unpleasant experiences if you even for a moment attempt to mix-in stimuli from rods in to your visual queue. Isn't it 'training' you? Like animal trainer trains animals to behave or they get hit.Anyways, this is not the topic of this thread.The on topic note is: perhaps if you see plasma and are mesmerized by how good colors on it look compared to contemporary displays you have experienced it is because we as a humanity failed to create proper color theory and live in a lie that calibrated displays look the same. The way I see different displays is they have different colors because they do have different amount of "blue light".But that also means these new RGB Tandem displays should be very interesting!Chances are these displays will be much closer to plasma than anything we have today. From OLEDs at least.WOLED has too much of this "blue light" and QD-OLED too little to match plasmas.From the two the latter is much better - not ideal for all use cases but much better.I am in the market for about 65 inch TV this very year. I was certain it will be QD-OLED but since LG G5 at 65 inches is supposed to have this new fancy panel I might get it instead if I like its colorsI will be sure to give feedback if I do and directly compare it to Pioneer Kuro.Maybe LG will aim at colors they are known from their own plasmas. If anything colors on these were pretty amazing.I would not complain if these new OLEDs had colors like my nano-IPS LG 27GP950. In some sense I do like colors on this monitor more than QD-OLED next to it.