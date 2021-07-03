Pixel perfect windows scaling?

Is there such a thing?



I have an 27" 1440p screen, and since my boomer eyes can't cope with the small text i scaled it to 125%. Now of course this has made several applications that don't support windows scaling look blurry and interpolated.



Now the other day i was fiddling with custom scaling since at 125% was a bit bigger than i'd liked and i noticed that a lot of the interpolation on applications that don't support scaling disappeared at 120%.



Did i just hit a pixel perfect scaling ratio? If so this seems like something that should be talked about more often.