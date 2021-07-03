Pixel perfect windows scaling?

Opus131

Is there such a thing?

I have an 27" 1440p screen, and since my boomer eyes can't cope with the small text i scaled it to 125%. Now of course this has made several applications that don't support windows scaling look blurry and interpolated.

Now the other day i was fiddling with custom scaling since at 125% was a bit bigger than i'd liked and i noticed that a lot of the interpolation on applications that don't support scaling disappeared at 120%.

Did i just hit a pixel perfect scaling ratio? If so this seems like something that should be talked about more often.
 
kasakka

Windows custom scaling just does wonky things. 120% will often have UI elements at 100% scaling.

To get pixel perfect scaling you would need to run 4K with effective desktop space of 1080p which is kinda awful. 5K would scale to 1440p desktop space perfectly and 8K would do 1080p, 1440p and 4K. Basically integer scaling instead of fractional.
 
