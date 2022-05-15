Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro / Pixel 7a

Supersnake
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as announced at Google I/O 2022
I'm using a different OS, I don't know about the driver. The scanner works fine for me 95% of time. I had a OnePlus 7T and the Pixel 6 scanner feels about the same. The 7T also has in screen scanner
What rom?
I wonder how the battery life is on this, because I had the Pixel 4 XL and for a flagship phone at the time, the battery life is just absurd which prevented me from buying the Pixel 5 and 6. And I still hear the battery life on Pixel 6 hasn't changed much from it's predecessors, if Google wants to start being competitive in the high end phone market they better start producing good battery life for their future phones.
could not have said it better myself. 100% agree. ATM the 6 is the best middle ground. Hopefully the shrink to Tensor 2 and updates will gain some better battery life crossed the boardI had the Pixel 4 XL, I LOVED that phone, great size, and stock Android ran smooth on it, cool looking design as well. But yes the battery life blew on that phone, mediocre at best for battery.
I also have the Pixel 5 ( my son's phone ) , 5a ( Wife's phone ) Pixel 6 ( Daughter's phone ), and Pixel 6 Pro ( my phone ). The Pixel 5 actually has really good battery life, a major step up over the 4 XL's battery stamina, the 5a has EXCELLENT long battery life, best ever for a Pixel phone, but it's a bit stuttery and laggy. The regular Pixel 6 has good battery life, not great, not bad, but for sure better than the 4 XL. And my 6 Pro has ok battery life, a little worse than the Pixel 6.
If I had to rate all these phones I have for battery life champ of the recent Pixel phones;
-Pixel 5a #1 for longest battery life, easily double what the 4 XL got
-Pixel 5 pretty darn good battery life, not 5a great, but kinda close, nice battery life.
-Pixel 6 has pretty good battery life, better than the 6 Pro's, but not as long as the Pixel 5.
-Pixel 6 Pro battery life is just ok, not bad, not great.
-Pixel 4 XL the worst battery life.
I just wish Google could make a Pixel phone with something close to the Pro Max battery life.
Battery life is the main reason I'm keeping my 5 for now. It's pretty janky and laggy sometimes, but I'm attributing a lot of it to using Nova launcher since Google is doing their best to not support other launchers without completely locking them out.
My wife needs to replace her Note 9 at some point though and I'm not sure she'll like the 6 with its allegedly inconsistent fingerprint scanner (esp. with any screen protector applied). Was kinda hoping they'd stick with the rear FP scanner on the 6a so I could get her that.
The author is making a lot of sound and fury over what seems like non-news. It's a (likely) a small display iteration, and what we've learned about the new Tensor chip actually says very little. The only real takeaways are that the Pixel 7 won't be a dramatic departure in some areas.
With these leaked Pixel 7's in the wild, did anyone catch the battery sizes? Would like to know if we'll get larger batteries?
Same here; can't tell much of a difference going between my Pixel 5 at 90 Hz and newer Samsung phones with 120 Hz displays. But dropping my 5 down to 60 Hz or using my wife's old Note 9 makes the phone look pretty laggy. That's why it'd be nice if they let you choose 90Hz on the Pixel Pro phones for a more balanced power/performance profile.Once you experience higher refresh rates, it's tough to go back to 60Hz without things feeling sluggish. Yet I find I don't notice 90Hz vs. 120Hz much. I can tell side-by-side, but I don't see a ton of difference day-to-day. That might change over time, but I'm fine with ~90Hz for the moment.
Yeah i have had the pixel 6 for close to a month and the June Update made my phone better for sure.No one has been more critical of the fingerprint scanner than me, but the one on my 6 has improved significantly with the past few software updates. Now, I rarely need to tap it more than once to get it to work. It's still slow, however.