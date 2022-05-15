Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro / Pixel 7a

Domingo said: Once you experience higher refresh rates, it's tough to go back to 60Hz without things feeling sluggish. Yet I find I don't notice 90Hz vs. 120Hz much. I can tell side-by-side, but I don't see a ton of difference day-to-day. That might change over time, but I'm fine with ~90Hz for the moment. Click to expand...

Same here; can't tell much of a difference going between my Pixel 5 at 90 Hz and newer Samsung phones with 120 Hz displays. But dropping my 5 down to 60 Hz or using my wife's old Note 9 makes the phone look pretty laggy. That's why it'd be nice if they let you choose 90Hz on the Pixel Pro phones for a more balanced power/performance profile.My biggest concerns for the 7s is their continued use of the inferior optical fingerprint scanner under the display instead of ultrasonic ones like Samsung uses (or just go back to rear scanners or even better Soli tech for facial recognition would be my preference over any in-display scanner), fixing Tensor power efficiency and modem issues, and also improving the relatively weak speakers they've regressed to from the Pixel 2-4 generations. Also, I think they should extend software updates (not security) to at least 4 years, and preferably 5 to better compete with Apple. They have no valid excuse not to now that they're running their own SoC, and I wrongly assumed that was largely why they moved to Tensor so that they could better support it over Qualcomm's SoC.