Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro / Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as announced at Google I/O 2022


 
1.jpg

 
I avoided buying the Pixel 6, but that telephoto lens is calling to me so the Pixel 7 pro is likely my next phone.
 
Aurelius

So far I wouldn't call it a revelation, but it is promising. Slightly less polarizing design (my wife calls the Pixel 6 "ugly," and I can see why), a likely speed boost and seemingly a camera upgrade to boot. I just really, really hope Google has addressed the fingerprint reader.
 
Well, the did use a different (better?) reader on the 6a it seems, but time will tell.
 
Dutt1113

I switched from a pixel 6 pro to s22 ultra as the finger print sensor was annoying as well as some of the bugs although I didn't have many at all. The old subpar modem was annoying and drained the battery. It was missing some nice features that Samsung has but also some nice exclusive things like the enhanced voice dictation, hold for me, and some others. The interface and material you design I liked along with all the little animations. There's pros and cons to both. The S22 ultra has s pen and is loaded with tons of features, but the One UI is getting old looking with same design for the past 5 years. We'll see what OneUI 5 brings as well as what Pixel 7 can deliver.
 
I bought a Pixel 6 stormy black about 2 1/2 weeks ago. I must have gotten a hardware revised version or something. The fingerprint reader has not been as bad as described in this thread. I have been able to unlock the phone pretty quickly. I have trouble sometimes when my fingers are dirty. I'm also not using Google's software.
 
Are you using a different fingerprint driver, or a different OS?
 
Are you using a different fingerprint driver, or a different OS?
I'm using a different OS, I don't know about the driver. The scanner works fine for me 95% of time. I had a OnePlus 7T and the Pixel 6 scanner feels about the same. The 7T also has in screen scanner
 
lightsout

What rom?
 
Vengance_01

I picked up a used pixel 6 and I can say it's on par with the one plus 7 pro I used to have. I rarely have issues. Official Google software and may patch update
 
ChronoDetector

I wonder how the battery life is on this, because I had the Pixel 4 XL and for a flagship phone at the time, the battery life is just absurd which prevented me from buying the Pixel 5 and 6. And I still hear the battery life on Pixel 6 hasn't changed much from it's predecessors, if Google wants to start being competitive in the high end phone market they better start producing good battery life for their future phones.
 
Zorachus

I had the Pixel 4 XL, I LOVED that phone, great size, and stock Android ran smooth on it, cool looking design as well. But yes the battery life blew on that phone, mediocre at best for battery.

I also have the Pixel 5 ( my son's phone ) , 5a ( Wife's phone ) Pixel 6 ( Daughter's phone ), and Pixel 6 Pro ( my phone ). The Pixel 5 actually has really good battery life, a major step up over the 4 XL's battery stamina, the 5a has EXCELLENT long battery life, best ever for a Pixel phone, but it's a bit stuttery and laggy. The regular Pixel 6 has good battery life, not great, not bad, but for sure better than the 4 XL. And my 6 Pro has ok battery life, a little worse than the Pixel 6.

If I had to rate all these phones I have for battery life champ of the recent Pixel phones;


-Pixel 5a #1 for longest battery life, easily double what the 4 XL got
-Pixel 5 pretty darn good battery life, not 5a great, but kinda close, nice battery life.
-Pixel 6 has pretty good battery life, better than the 6 Pro's, but not as long as the Pixel 5.
-Pixel 6 Pro battery life is just ok, not bad, not great.
-Pixel 4 XL the worst battery life.


I just wish Google could make a Pixel phone with something close to the Pro Max battery life.
 
Vengance_01

I had the Pixel 4 XL, I LOVED that phone, great size, and stock Android ran smooth on it, cool looking design as well. But yes the battery life blew on that phone, mediocre at best for battery.

I also have the Pixel 5 ( my son's phone ) , 5a ( Wife's phone ) Pixel 6 ( Daughter's phone ), and Pixel 6 Pro ( my phone ). The Pixel 5 actually has really good battery life, a major step up over the 4 XL's battery stamina, the 5a has EXCELLENT long battery life, best ever for a Pixel phone, but it's a bit stuttery and laggy. The regular Pixel 6 has good battery life, not great, not bad, but for sure better than the 4 XL. And my 6 Pro has ok battery life, a little worse than the Pixel 6.

If I had to rate all these phones I have for battery life champ of the recent Pixel phones;


-Pixel 5a #1 for longest battery life, easily double what the 4 XL got
-Pixel 5 pretty darn good battery life, not 5a great, but kinda close, nice battery life.
-Pixel 6 has pretty good battery life, better than the 6 Pro's, but not as long as the Pixel 5.
-Pixel 6 Pro battery life is just ok, not bad, not great.
-Pixel 4 XL the worst battery life.


I just wish Google could make a Pixel phone with something close to the Pro Max battery life.
could not have said it better myself. 100% agree. ATM the 6 is the best middle ground. Hopefully the shrink to Tensor 2 and updates will gain some better battery life crossed the board
 
I had the Pixel 4 XL, I LOVED that phone, great size, and stock Android ran smooth on it, cool looking design as well. But yes the battery life blew on that phone, mediocre at best for battery.

I also have the Pixel 5 ( my son's phone ) , 5a ( Wife's phone ) Pixel 6 ( Daughter's phone ), and Pixel 6 Pro ( my phone ). The Pixel 5 actually has really good battery life, a major step up over the 4 XL's battery stamina, the 5a has EXCELLENT long battery life, best ever for a Pixel phone, but it's a bit stuttery and laggy. The regular Pixel 6 has good battery life, not great, not bad, but for sure better than the 4 XL. And my 6 Pro has ok battery life, a little worse than the Pixel 6.

If I had to rate all these phones I have for battery life champ of the recent Pixel phones;


-Pixel 5a #1 for longest battery life, easily double what the 4 XL got
-Pixel 5 pretty darn good battery life, not 5a great, but kinda close, nice battery life.
-Pixel 6 has pretty good battery life, better than the 6 Pro's, but not as long as the Pixel 5.
-Pixel 6 Pro battery life is just ok, not bad, not great.
-Pixel 4 XL the worst battery life.


I just wish Google could make a Pixel phone with something close to the Pro Max battery life.
Battery life is the main reason I'm keeping my 5 for now. It's pretty janky and laggy sometimes, but I'm attributing a lot of it to using Nova launcher since Google is doing their best to not support other launchers without completely locking them out. 🙄

My wife needs to replace her Note 9 at some point though and I'm not sure she'll like the 6 with its allegedly inconsistent fingerprint scanner (esp. with any screen protector applied). Was kinda hoping they'd stick with the rear FP scanner on the 6a so I could get her that.
 
Zorachus

Battery life is the main reason I'm keeping my 5 for now. It's pretty janky and laggy sometimes, but I'm attributing a lot of it to using Nova launcher since Google is doing their best to not support other launchers without completely locking them out. 🙄

My wife needs to replace her Note 9 at some point though and I'm not sure she'll like the 6 with its allegedly inconsistent fingerprint scanner (esp. with any screen protector applied). Was kinda hoping they'd stick with the rear FP scanner on the 6a so I could get her that.
I stopped using the fingerprint scanner on my Pixel 6 Pro one day after getting it. It sucked. But doesn't matter now, been using the phone without for months.

The Pixel 7 line is only a few months out.
 
While some people reported improvements with the 6's fingerprint scanner after recent updates, mine has gotten slower and less accurate. Luckily mine is unlocked 90% of the time since I work from home most days. It's not that big of a deal, but it has gone from "good on my end" to a legitimate minor annoyance.
Battery life seems to fluctuate after each update. I'm convinced it's probably just the battery meter, though. I've still never dropped below 30% (not counting the first day when I ran it to 0%) in a day, though. That's with heavy use, maps, no wi-fi, etc. Unless you're playing games, I can't see battery life being an issue.

I'll definitely be skipping the 7. It just seems like a rather small evolutionary step. I'm ready for the Pixel fold or iPhone fold or literally anyone but Samsung's folding phone.
 
Vengance_01

Battery life is the main reason I'm keeping my 5 for now. It's pretty janky and laggy sometimes, but I'm attributing a lot of it to using Nova launcher since Google is doing their best to not support other launchers without completely locking them out. 🙄

My wife needs to replace her Note 9 at some point though and I'm not sure she'll like the 6 with its allegedly inconsistent fingerprint scanner (esp. with any screen protector applied). Was kinda hoping they'd stick with the rear FP scanner on the 6a so I could get her that.
The 6a is using a new sensor. I would wait for reviews to see if its improved.
 
Zorachus

With these leaked Pixel 7's in the wild, did anyone catch the battery sizes? Would like to know if we'll get larger batteries?
 
I think with most phones having ~5,000ish mAh batteries now, SoC efficiency and display type seem to be the most significant factors in battery life. You can see that in the Pixel 6 seemingly getting better battery life than the 6 Pro and the 5/5a spanking both of them handily with the 765G SoC even with 90Hz enabled.

Would be nice if the Pro let you set 90 Hz as a setting to balance battery consumption and performance (I assume it doesn't) to help it out without going all the way down to 60Hz and losing out completely on that higher refresh rate you paid for. I definitely hate going back to 60Hz on my 5 now when I occasionally have to enable battery saver mode on long days with lots of picture/video taking.
 
Once you experience higher refresh rates, it's tough to go back to 60Hz without things feeling sluggish. Yet I find I don't notice 90Hz vs. 120Hz much. I can tell side-by-side, but I don't see a ton of difference day-to-day. That might change over time, but I'm fine with ~90Hz for the moment.
 
Zorachus

My Wife has the Pixel 5a and the 60hz display is very noticeable and choppy and looks slow, like you can see the lag or refresh rate being laggy almost.

Where my 6 Pro is very smooth.

Even my daughter's Pixel 6 at 90hz It's noticeably smoother than 60hz but also noticeably a little bit more laggy than 120 hz
 
Zorachus

Going back to the Pixel 7 Pro compared to my 6 Pro. This seems like a very minimal update the most minimal ever between cycles.

Pretty much the exact same size, the same type of display, the same battery size and the new processor just barely upgraded.

That correct?

I bigger battery or much improved battery life but I doubt that's coming.

And also would like to see a better display. Very bright like the new Samsung phones or iPhone. But doesn't sound like that's coming either.
 
Same here; can't tell much of a difference going between my Pixel 5 at 90 Hz and newer Samsung phones with 120 Hz displays. But dropping my 5 down to 60 Hz or using my wife's old Note 9 makes the phone look pretty laggy. That's why it'd be nice if they let you choose 90Hz on the Pixel Pro phones for a more balanced power/performance profile.

My biggest concerns for the 7s is their continued use of the inferior optical fingerprint scanner under the display instead of ultrasonic ones like Samsung uses (or just go back to rear scanners or even better Soli tech for facial recognition would be my preference over any in-display scanner), fixing Tensor power efficiency and modem issues, and also improving the relatively weak speakers they've regressed to from the Pixel 2-4 generations. Also, I think they should extend software updates (not security) to at least 4 years, and preferably 5 to better compete with Apple. They have no valid excuse not to now that they're running their own SoC, and I wrongly assumed that was largely why they moved to Tensor so that they could better support it over Qualcomm's SoC.
 
No one has been more critical of the fingerprint scanner than me, but the one on my 6 has improved significantly with the past few software updates. Now, I rarely need to tap it more than once to get it to work. It's still slow, however.
 
Yeah i have had the pixel 6 for close to a month and the June Update made my phone better for sure.
 
CHANG3D

The question is what kind of deal breaker would this phone have or would Google make a phone finally that doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner issue, does not only great photos but also great videos, and include a flagship chip or at least not charge flagship prices for a chip that’s midrange at best?
 
They are going to roll the screen edges all the way to the back? Or the fingerprint sensor will be on the top/bottom edge...
 
I feel like when Google releases a new Pixel phone. At launch the hardware is kinda glitchy and then they switch suppliers or fix hardware bugs. Seem to get a better experience buying their phones like 6 months after launch.
 
CHANG3D

Everything I read this far is that the Tensor 2 would have similar performance to the midrange performing chip of last year. You would get a more powerful “TPU” that Google’s AI would be more optimized to spy on you though. I just hope that with midrange performance yet again, Google ought not be charging flagship prices for it this time around

https://www.androidauthority.com/google-tensor-2-3171605/
 
Zorachus

On the Pixel 7 line, curious if Google will indeed use a new type of fingerprint scanner? Probably the #1 complaint on the Pixel 6 line is the fps. So Google must be aware of this, and you would hope use a different and better method on the upcoming phones.

With those few Pixel 7's that were out in the public was there any confirmation on new fingerprint scanners on them?

I mean if Google keeps the same Pixel 6 scanner on the Pixel 7, I have no words for that.
 
