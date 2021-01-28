Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro / Pixel 6A

Supersnake
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2007
- Messages
- 1,065
I'm in the optimistic camp that we will have one, and hope that it has flagship components as you described.Here's hoping we get a Pixel 6 XL.... I hope Google makes a high end version Pixel 6 XL, with the new SD 888 and all the bells and whistles, and gives it a 6.5" screen or so.... If Google would build a high end Pixel 6 XL like on the quality level of the rumored 13 Pro Max hardware and features.
That is true for *any* smart phone brand out there!Reading that, Canon, you remind me that Google is not a hardware company, but rather a company that makes money from spying on folks and data-mining their customers' lives.
That sounds neat, but I definitely don't trust it till we have more data.Latest leaks...
I ended up going from my pixel 2 XL to a p20 pro. I would have upgraded to fix my few issues, but all the Pixel devices were blah compared to my 2XL.I had the original Pixel XL and was trying to wait for the 6 XL, but it was bugging out too much and the battery is too deteriorated so I couldn't hold out any longer and ended up with an S21 ultra. I looked at the pixel 4 and 5 series and really was not impressed. Hopefully their new processors are good and they get higher end specs. I'll probably end up waiting another 4 years anyways though.
Just using this to push me until whatever new pixel comes out.
And not a weird 5A XL 6G or whatever they want to call it.There better be an XL version this time.
Bingo. I made a thread here asking about the different phones. The Pixel 4 5g (basically a 5? or something) seemed to be the best bet, hardware upgrade wise, but I decided to wait. This p20pro is nice, camera wise, but there are so many downsides to it. Lower resolution, some huawei software crap, missing options you would expect on stock android and, finally, it was a flagship phone, released after my 2XL and it still didn't get Android 11. Going from 11 to 10 has been weird.Yeah in some ways they're actually a downgrade. The resolution on the original XL is higher than the pixel 5.... I'm sure a lot of people think 1080 horizontal is enough but I can tell the difference going to 1440 and I couldn't stomach downgrading, especially when it's compared to 4 year old hardware. And the majority of the specs aren't even competitive with any of the other company's flagship phones. I guess the other companies took their flagships to the next level and google wanted to stay cheaper. It's disappointing because I really like the plain android software.
In-display fingerprint scanner...
Supposed Pixel 6 Renders Show Google Gone Wild
https://www.droid-life.com/2021/05/13/google-pixel-6-pro-renders-release/
Jebus. I hate the channel. How much shit can you fill a video with that the video is not about.
Do you not use a case on your phones?In-display fingerprint scanner...
That camera hump...
Always, but it's gonna take quite a thick case to protect that bulge.Do you not use a case on your phones?
That's why I wear pants when I leave the house.Always, but it's gonna take quite a thick case to protect that bulge.
There's my problem. I always go commando.That's why I wear pants when I leave the house.