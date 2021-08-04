Pixel 5 warranty claim

RashMullah
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41
Hi guys,
I got a Pixel 5 from someone a few months back. Part of the display has stopped working. I am fairly certain it must still be under warranty however I have no purchase details. Is there any way to get this information from Google and find out about the RMA process?
