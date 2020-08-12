Pixel 3A signal weak

narsbars

My pixel 3a has dropped bars wherever I am. It still works but the Total Wireless, Verizon CDMA antennas has started being weak wherever I am.
Could the SIM card cause that? I ordered a new one but have put off changing it out because Total Wireless tech support does not deserve the name.
Any other ideas, and why the hell don't cell phones have an external antenna adapter?
 
You got the most recent updates?
Restarted recently?

Try putting the phone in airplane mode for about a minute and turn that off. See if it picks up a better tower.
 
