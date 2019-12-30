Piranha Bytes has indirectly announced ELEX 2 for 2020

I assume this is Elex 2 anyway We at Piranha Bytes are currently working high motivated with the entire team on a new RPG. At the moment we are focused on our own work, because we develop RPGs with passion and are looking forward to show you our own game. The announcement is scheduled for 2020! We are not involved in the development of the Gothic Remake. The developers of the remake are THQ Nordic Barcelona. Since the studio asks for fan participation and feedback, you can check out the early prototype here (if you already have a PB game on Steam): If you send your wishes and expectations for the Gothic Remake to the developers, so that they can take it into account, you can end up with two RPGs that you can look forward to. Of course, we will continue to announce news about our own projects on our social media pages.