Pictures Of Your Dually Rigs!

Some niiiice (drool) setups in this thread, may as well add mine...
Images are clickable.




Dual AMD XP 2500+ @ 2200Mhz
512 DDR
GIGABYTE GA-7DPXDW-P
WD 80GB HDD
GF2 MX
2 x Maze 4
Hydor L30
DTek Pro Rad

I also have:
Dual AMD XP 1700+ @ 2000Mhz
512 DDR
Tyan 2460
Maxtor 40 GB HDD
ATI AIW
2 x Thermalright SLK700's
2 x TT SmartFan 2
(Pics when I get the digi cam back from the g/f)
 
Well here goes my rig :)

Its not 100% cleaned up, but it was nice enough for a pic I think.

Asus PC-DL 1002 BIOS
2x 2.8 XEONs @ 3.09 so far
2x WD360GD in Raid0 on Fasttrack 378
1x 80GB Maxtor
2x512 Corsair 2700LL
Radeon 9800 Pro 474core and 360 mem
21" Sony Trinitron
Complete Aqua Computer Cooling
Toshiba DVD Burner
Windows Server 2003


side.jpg


front.jpg


front2.jpg


large.jpg



xeonsht.jpg
 
Just finished my system up and will be writing an article about it including temps and such over at LinuxHardware.org . So what do you think? Anything you'd change? Still have to get my side panel on with the window and dual cold cathodes.

forum00.jpg


forum01.jpg


forum02.jpg


forum03.jpg


SPECS:
Dual Opteron 248
2GB Corsair PC3200 Register Low-Latency DDR
Tyan Thunder K8W Motherboard
Quadro FX 3000
Adaptec 39320D SCSI Controller
Seagate Cheetah 15K.3 73GB Hard Disk
Sound Blaster Audigy Sound
Lite-On DVD+RW
PC Power and Cooling Turbo-Cool 510 Deluxe EPS12V
All running Gentoo Linux
 
Yea, that really is one hell of a setup :eek: I didnt realize that they had already made Opteron waterblocks. Its a shame how you can't overclock those suckers.

nuclearsnake, is 2000mhz the highest stable speed for your 1700+'s? I cannot reach anything higher with mine, not even 2070mhz :mad:
 
Originally posted by pduan87
nuclearsnake, is 2000mhz the highest stable speed for your 1700+'s? I cannot reach anything higher with mine, not even 2070mhz :mad:
What stepping are your 1700s ?
 
New Pics of the Dually (probably the last before it's sold to fund a dual Xeon).

frontClosed.jpg

frontOpen.jpg

inside.jpg


Specs in Sig. Any my 1700+'s enjoy 2100mhz@150mhz FSB :p
 
Originally posted by Anarchy
What stepping are your 1700s ?
JIUHB. Tbred B's.

eighteen, why would you sell that off? I would just wait until opterons get cheaper rather than getting a slight upgrade to xeons from that rig.
 
Originally posted by pduan87
JIUHB. Tbred B's.

eighteen, why would you sell that off? I would just wait until opterons get cheaper rather than getting a slight upgrade to xeons from that rig.
I'm selling mobo/cpu/hsf...not the rest. And I have a couple reasons: First, I'm getting a killer deal on this intel board. Second, even though on paper, the 2.0 or 2.4 xeons I'll probably end up getting will be slower than my current setup, a single xeon beats my beast in a lot of graphics apps (thanks to heavy SSE2 optimizations).

Third, the platform has more headroom and Fourth, its a far better resale value towards an opteron later. :)
 
Originally posted by eighteen_psi
I'm selling mobo/cpu/hsf...not the rest. And I have a couple reasons: First, I'm getting a killer deal on this intel board. Second, even though on paper, the 2.0 or 2.4 xeons I'll probably end up getting will be slower than my current setup, a single xeon beats my beast in a lot of graphics apps (thanks to heavy SSE2 optimizations).

Third, the platform has more headroom and Fourth, its a far better resale value towards an opteron later. :)
Ahhh i see, as long as your eventually return to AMD ;) ;) ;)

Btw, are those 1700s DLT3C?
 
Originally posted by pduan87
Ahhh i see, as long as your eventually return to AMD ;) ;) ;)

Btw, are those 1700s DLT3C?
That depends on what Intel has at the time....all else equal, I have had a better track record with my Intel boxes but they always cost a lot more. I have no brand loyalty that will permit me to sacrifice a better system but then again, its hard to beat a stock-speed Intel chipset/mobo/cpu combo for solid reliability. We'll see.

And yes, quite right. :D They may have more in them but the board doesn't (and I don't want to remod them to a higher multipler).

Good case-in-point: These chips cost me $47 each! Thats some serious horsepower for the buck. The deal on the intel board tempted me but damn those xeons are expensive.
 
Originally posted by pduan87
JIUHB. Tbred B's.
My DLT3C chips (1.5V default) do bout 2050 on default voltage and 2300 with 1.75V ... dunno bout DUT3C (1.6V default) cuz i never had one ...
 
Originally posted by KORI
man these damn things where the bigest pain in the ass to put on i thought i was going to crack a core or something but they are so pertty
uh...you have an airplane in your case, i'd get that checked out if i were you...;)
 
uh...you have an airplane in your case, i'd get that checked out if i were you...
Ya.. it looks like your MOBO is ready for liftoff. :p

Here is my Dually Xeon 3.0@3.4 stuffed into a Koolance case:

Koolance%20Xeon%20Home.jpg
 
My new server (RobBSDserver v2) is the following specs:
Tyan Thunder LE-T
2x Pentium III 1GHz
1GB Registered ECC SDRAM
18GB U160 HDD
4x 120GB IBM HDD
the mobo too :eek:
 
@roberttran : I HATE YOU ... you can't imagine how much i hate YOU :eek:


/me wants rack too ... and a dually PIII :( ... but i have no space for that ...
_________________________


Click ME !!!1

Dually Xeon 2.4GHz, Tyan Thunder 860, 4*128MB PC800, 36GB Raptor for OS and 4*160GB in RAID5 on RAIDCore 4852 ...

But i have a lil problem - i hit a wall @ 100-120MB/s seq. reads :(

A 4 drive RAID0 should do bout 160MB/s ... looks like my 66MHz/64bit Slot is runnin 33MHz/32bit :eek: Help :(
 
Originally posted by Anarchy
@roberttran : I HATE YOU ... you can't imagine how much i hate YOU :eek:


/me wants rack too ... and a dually PIII :( ... but i have no space for that ...
_________________________


Click ME !!!1

Dually Xeon 2.4GHz, Tyan Thunder 860, 4*128MB PC800, 36GB Raptor for OS and 4*160GB in RAID5 on RAIDCore 4852 ...

But i have a lil problem - i hit a wall @ 100-120MB/s seq. reads :(

A 4 drive RAID0 should do bout 160MB/s ... looks like my 66MHz/64bit Slot is runnin 33MHz/32bit :eek: Help :(
i have the space, but no money!
 
Originally posted by roberttran
My new server (RobBSDserver v2) is the following specs:
Tyan Thunder LE-T
Nice...I have a Tiger LE in an EN-8950 running FreeBSD. Those Tiger/Thunder LEs are very good motherboards.
 
post pics of duallys...this is the one i just finish that i have been talkin about for over a month...

gigabyte board, dual xp's clock at 17x140 for 2.38ghz, 1gb of pc2700 Reg ECC, 120GB WD 7200 8MB, Radeon 9200SE 128MB, onboard sound & lan...dual RBX blocks and dual 4" 24" evaporative towers with 120mm fans...

Dscf0001.jpg

Dscf0002.jpg

Dscf0003.jpg

Dscf0004.jpg

Dscf0005.jpg
 
If you are on the east coast I can sell you a cabinet just like mine for real cheap :D. I have 4 spares in my basement

-Robert

Originally posted by Anarchy
@roberttran : I HATE YOU ... you can't imagine how much i hate YOU :eek:


/me wants rack too ... and a dually PIII :( ... but i have no space for that ...
_________________________


Click ME !!!1

Dually Xeon 2.4GHz, Tyan Thunder 860, 4*128MB PC800, 36GB Raptor for OS and 4*160GB in RAID5 on RAIDCore 4852 ...

But i have a lil problem - i hit a wall @ 100-120MB/s seq. reads :(

A 4 drive RAID0 should do bout 160MB/s ... looks like my 66MHz/64bit Slot is runnin 33MHz/32bit :eek: Help :(
Originally posted by roberttran
If you are on the east coast I can sell you a cabinet just like mine for real cheap :D. I have 4 spares in my basement

-Robert
how much and where on the east coast?
 
Originally posted by roberttran
If you are on the east coast I can sell you a cabinet just like mine for real cheap :D. I have 4 spares in my basement

-Robert
I'd say i'm a bit too far away ... germany ...
 
I'm running 2 duallys right now and am converting all the other rigs I have to dual within the next 4 months.


Dual AMD MP1900 MSI K7DMASTER Lmobo 1 gig pc2700 Reg GF4 MX440

1900 small.jpg



Dual AMD MP2400 MSI K7DMASTER Lmobo 1.5gig pc2700 Reg GF4 MX440

2400 small.jpg
 
Originally posted by alext5
Is those two yellow comps are the same or ???:confused:
No they are not the same. Both are in identical Chieftec cases but if you look you can see one has a completely painted interior and the other one is stock. The dual 2400 setup also has a mirror mounted in the upper part of the case that you can see in the pic. It also has 2 80mm fans mounted into the top of the case in addition to the 2 80mm ones on the back and 2 80mm in the lower front side. I have not modded the dual 1900 system case yet. When I do it will also have all the same mods done to it.

Those rigs are my servers. I have a home Lan setup that consists of the following:

GAME SERVERS
Dual AMD MP2400 MSI K7DMASTER Lmobo 1.5gig pc2700 Reg GF4 MX440
Dual AMD MP1900 MSI K7DMASTER Lmobo 1 gig pc2700 Reg GF4 MX440


GAME RIGS
XP2500 Asus A7N8X mobo 1 gig pc 2100 GF FX 5600
2 (Two) XP2100s OCed to 2135 Soltek NF-2mobo w/1gig pc2100 GF4 MX440 & GF FX 5200
XP2100 OCed to 2135 ABIT KD7A mobo w/1gig pc2100 Reg Radeon 9600 Pro
XP2000 MSI K2M2 mobo w/512mb pc2100 GF4 MX 440
2 (Two) XP1800 Shuttle AK35GT2mobo w/512mb pc2100 GF2 MX400 Ultra & GF4 MX440
XP1600 Asus A7Nmobo w/512mb pc2100 GF FX 5200
XP1600 ABIT KG7 mobo w/512pc2100 GF FX 5200
 
No offense, but I do not waste energy on any of those folding/seti programs. My systems are for entertainment purposes only. If no one is using it then it is off.

I have taken flak for this on other forums but I see no reason to waste my power. I have nothing against folding and think everyone should have a charitable outreach in their life. I do mine in other ways that are tangible to me.

I help support a summer camp for kids who could never afford it. Between the 9 of us we send 80 kids to camp every year for 2 weeks. I see their faces and their smiles.

The money I would spend on power for folding goes to that cause.
 
This thread is one I started over at OC. The very 1st post is my old setup. My new setup is on page 8 Linkage
 
