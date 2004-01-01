Pictures Of Your Dually Rigs!

No offense, but I do not waste energy on any of those folding/seti programs. My systems are for entertainment purposes only. If no one is using it then it is off.



I have taken flak for this on other forums but I see no reason to waste my power. I have nothing against folding and think everyone should have a charitable outreach in their life. I do mine in other ways that are tangible to me.



I help support a summer camp for kids who could never afford it. Between the 9 of us we send 80 kids to camp every year for 2 weeks. I see their faces and their smiles.



The money I would spend on power for folding goes to that cause.