Pictures Of Your Dually Rigs!

nuclearsnake
Limp Gawd
Some niiiice (drool) setups in this thread, may as well add mine...
Images are clickable.
Dual AMD XP 2500+ @ 2200Mhz
512 DDR
GIGABYTE GA-7DPXDW-P
WD 80GB HDD
GF2 MX
2 x Maze 4
Hydor L30
DTek Pro Rad
I also have:
Dual AMD XP 1700+ @ 2000Mhz
512 DDR
Tyan 2460
Maxtor 40 GB HDD
ATI AIW
2 x Thermalright SLK700's
2 x TT SmartFan 2
(Pics when I get the digi cam back from the g/f)
