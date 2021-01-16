Picking A Monitor For Video Editing

Trying to decide on a good bang for buck monitor to edit videos for youtube, and general productivity.

Looking at the

LG 32gGN650-B ($350 best buy) 32" 1440P 165Hz VA 350nits 95% sRGB

LG 32UN650-W ($450 amazon) 32" 4k 60Hz IPS 350nits 95% DCI-P3 factory calibrated

Asus TUF VG289Q ($324 amazon) 28" 4k 60Hz IPS 350nits 90% DCI-P3



I'm leaning towards the Asus to save some money as it's amateur level basic youtube videos. But 32" would be nicer to me for 4k @ 100% windows scaling. I kind of wanted higher refresh rate, but most likely I'd play any games on my TV anyway @ 4k 120hz.



Any other ideas in this price range or suggestions? Is higher DCI-P3 really that important?