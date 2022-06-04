Picking a gaming laptop from Costco

My wife and I want to buy our son a laptop for gaming at home and for homework. It doesn't need to be bleeding edge but decent performance would be nice so for these price points is there one or all we should avoid or choose over the others?Thank you for any help you can provide. He's 11 and isn't allowed to game for more than 1 hour per day. I might use it casually too but don't usually have the time these day sadly.