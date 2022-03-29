Picking a 16TB spinner and noise

I'm seriously considering buying a new 16TB drive, WD red pro. Check this out on newegg

https://www.newegg.ca/red-pro-wd161...m_mmc=snc-social-_-sr-_-22-234-429-_-03292022

That's a pretty serious discount. My problem is finding drive specific information, namely noise level.

This drive will be in my desktop serving as a media storage drive. I already have an 8TB and it's nearly full....this would replace it. For that reason, I do prefer to have an internal drive. Speed doesn't matter but I have yet to see any 5400rpm drive this size otherwise I'd get that.

Concerned about the noise level which is why I've shied away from the enterprise drives. Any thoughts? Trying to decide if I should pull the trigger or hold out for something else.

BTW price is in CAD so it'll look high if you're from the US but that really is pretty cheap.
 
honestly i found Seagate Exos on ebay form a server vender for this price and they are insanely quite, i had to buy 10 for my setup at the price i couldnt pass up. (they were $559 a few months ago)

<Cannuck here
 
a Second for Seagate EXOS. I have four in a Synology 918+, 5 feet from my desk. They are no louder or quieter than the Western Digital drives. My friend has one with Ironwolf drives and it sounds similar. You would be good with either.
 
