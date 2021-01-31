pi-hole config gotcha

I am just sharing this with others. If you want pi-hole to block adds, do not have a secondary DNS configured for clients. Even if you have your pi-hole DNS server setup as the primary DNS server, setting a secondary server to 8.8.8.8 allowed queries to use this vs the primary. Also Highly recommend following craft Computing's tutorial to setup PI-Hole as a recurise DNS server so you don't need to use servers that can track your movements on the web



