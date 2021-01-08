Phytium Develops Eight-Core CPU for Desktops

erek
"Officially, Phytium isn't revealing the foundry that makes the D2000 CPU, but the most likely candidates are Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) based in China and United Microelectronics Corp. from Taiwan. The less likely candidates are GlobalFoundries from the USA and Samsung Foundry from South Korea.
Keeping in mind that Phytium used to have ties with the People's Liberation Army's National University of Defense Technology (yet it claims it is an independent company now), it is unlikely that it outsourced production of its new CPU to a non-Chinese company given the ongoing US/China trade war that has already hit Huawei and SMIC badly. On the other hand, Phytium's upcoming 64-core S2500 processor for data centers and supercomputers will still be made using TSMC's 16nm node, perhaps because SMIC does not have experience producing large chips using its latest nodes.
Now that we have mentioned chip dimensions, the Phytium D2000's die size is 132 mm2, which is slightly larger than Apple's A10 (~125 mm2) that's made using TSMC's 16FFC node (a very dense technology)."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/phytium-d2000-eight-core-for-desktops
